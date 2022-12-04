The Affiliate World Asia 2022 is over. AdCombo tips on how to prepare for the next events

Conferences in the affiliate niche are crucial because they are huge platforms to learn and make fruitful acquaintances during networking.

BANGKOK, Thailand, Dec. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A significant event in the affiliate marketing niche - the Affiliate World Asia conference, recently ended in Bangkok. The conference was attended by several thousands of affiliates, advertisers, e-commerce entrepreneurs, media buyers, social platforms, traffic sources, tech suppliers, affiliate networks, and others related to the CPA marketing niche members from different countries and parts of the world.

Conferences in the affiliate niche are crucial because they are huge platforms to learn and make fruitful acquaintances during networking.

If someone missed Affiliate World Asia 2022, do not panic. There are many international conferences every year. For instance, in 2023, more than five huge international conferences will be held in different countries around the world.

In addition, many countries also hold local conferences, not so large but also vital for all participants of the niche. In some ways, local conferences can be even more fruitful; for example, when a newbie affiliate wants to find a team and get acquainted with CPA niche members in the region.

The AdCombo affiliate network, which has attended dozens of conferences globally in its nine-year history, gave some advice on how to prepare for such important events.

Make a clear plan of action

List the main plans for the conference. Write a list of people to talk to or meet and a list of speakers to listen to. The second part is especially important because often speakers make their reports at different stages at the same time, so people need to take this into account and make a schedule to get everything done.

Do not avoid pre-parties and after-parties

Even if the plans for the conference are strictly business, it is a big mistake to refuse to attend parties. Often, team leaders, big advertisers, owners of affiliate teams, and other sharks of business attend only the informal parts of conferences. It is crucial to know the details about it.

Don't be afraid to communicate

If a conference participant wants to succeed and make the conference as productive as possible, he or she needs to overcome shyness and fear of communication. It would be great to learn how to have a conversation first.

