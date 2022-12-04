Media Contacts:

Alex Reuss, 402-471-1970

Media Release:

Gov. Ricketts Concludes Successful Trade Mission to Japan

TOKYO, JAPAN – This week, Governor Ricketts concluded a fourth successful trade mission to Japan. Delegates on the mission included representatives from Nebraska’s ag businesses, state commodity organizations, the Nebraska Farm Bureau, the Department of Agriculture (NDA), and the Department of Economic Development (DED).

On Tuesday, the trade delegation met with the United States Meat Export Federation (USMEF) to discuss opportunities for expanding Nebraska’s beef and pork exports to Japan. Japan is Nebraska’s largest market for pork and 2nd largest for beef, the latter of which has seen annual sales rise by $215 million, an 88% increase, since 2015.

Throughout the week, the ag delegation met with various trade organizations, business partners, and government officials to discuss opportunities for increasing Nebraska’s ag exports to Japan.

Many of the representatives in the delegation are also farmers and ranchers, which allowed Japanese companies to hear directly from Nebraskans who supply their beef, pork, wheat, and corn to Japan through Nebraska’s exporters. This included Ivan Rush, Director at the Nebraska Beef Council; Shana Beattie, Past President of the Nebraska Pork Producers Association; Mark Knobel, Chairman of the Nebraska Wheat Board; and Mark McHargue, President of the Nebraska Farm Bureau.

Conversations also highlighted Nebraska’s advancements in ethanol—like carbon sequestration and the adoption of higher ethanol blends—to leaders in Tokyo.

The Governor and industry experts, including Jan tenBensel, Chairman of the Nebraska Ethanol Board, also spoke with Japanese government officials about the solutions Nebraska ethanol offers as Japan seeks to provide cheaper, cleaner fuel for vehicle and air travel. This included meetings with leaders at the U.S. Embassy in Japan, the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry.

Additionally, Gov. Ricketts and the delegation met with members of the Japanese business and trade communities represented by Keidanren, also known as the Japan Business Federation, and the Japan External Trade Organization. Both groups are valued partners with Nebraska’s Department of Economic Development.

Throughout the week, the delegation spoke with several companies investing in Nebraska to thank them for their partnership and discuss opportunities for growth. This included meeting with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, who has invested in Monolith Materials, a Lincoln-based manufacturer on the cutting edge of emissions-free, commercial-scale hydrogen production. It also included Nippon Steel, which launched Captain Beef, a successful premium beef brand sourced exclusively from Nebraska packers; Toho Cinemas, a large theatre chain whose popcorn comes from Preferred Popcorn in Chapman; and Prima Ham, a food manufacturer that purchases pork from Wholestone Farms in Fremont.

Additional information on the trade mission, including a trade profile of Japan, can be found here.

Photos from the trade mission can be found here.