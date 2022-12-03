Unifor air traffic controllers begin bargaining with Nav Canada

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - The Canadian Air Traffic Control Association (CATCA), who are members of Unifor Local 5454, opened bargaining with Nav Canada this week in Ottawa.

"Our CATCA members provide critical services needed for safe travel in our country. They are professionals who see collective bargaining as a way to improve that service to Canadians," said Lana Payne, Unifor National President. "Local 5454's bargaining team are experienced and will be in our members' corner every step of the way and ready to fight for a fair contract."

The current collective agreement will expire on March 31, 2023.

CATCA members provide air traffic control services at Canadian towers and area control centres for flights departing and arriving within Canada and international flights transiting Canadian domestic airspace to other destinations across the globe.

"The strain on air traffic controllers has continued to increase post pandemic and has reached a crisis point," said CATCA President Nick von Schoenberg. "This contract will be vital in re-establishing respect and appropriate protections for the workers in this crucial link in the aviation ecosystem and Canadian economy to ensure the aviation recovery can continue. Better support for ATC workers is vital and we are confident CATCA and Nav Canada will find a way to achieve that during these negotiations."

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

