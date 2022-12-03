Brooks Shaw's Old Country Store Continues Treasured Family Tradition with Annual Christmas Eve Breakfast Buffet

Old Country Store Christmas Eve Breakfast will be held 5:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. Guests will be served complimentary hot beverages. There will be train tables and coloring stations for children as well as photos with Santa from 8 a.m. until noon

JACKSON, Tenn. (PRWEB) December 03, 2022

Brooks Shaw's Old Country Store continues its annual Christmas Eve Breakfast tradition Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, from 5:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 56 Casey Jones Lane in Jackson, Tennessee. The event offers families the opportunity to spend time with each other, shop for last-minute gifts and meet Santa Claus.

The all-you-care-to-enjoy Southern breakfast buffet will include the traditional fare — sausage links, fried bologna, country ham, eggs and fruit — at a special price for Guests. "The day isn't about making a profit; this is our gift to the community," Old Country Store General Manager Brooks Shaw said.

The gift to the community started under the leadership of the late Clark Shaw, Brooks Shaw's father, in the 1980s. Over the years, the entire Shaw family and Old Country Store team have played a role in making the breakfast a success. Clark would greet Guests, and his late mother, Anne Shaw, led a prayer with the team before the doors opened. A young Brooks, along with his grandmother, Anne, greeted Guests throughout the day.

As many as 200 to 300 Guests have been known to wait in line before the doors open. "The one- to two-hour wait in line is part of the tradition. That's why we have the activities for families and children while they're in line," Shaw said. "For us, this has always been our official Christmas kickoff, and Christmas Eve was the favorite work day of the year for dad and me."

Approximately 1,500 to 1,800 Guests have eaten during the Christmas Eve Breakfast each year.

In previous years, the buffet treated guests to 840 pounds of eggs, 2,432 sausage patties, 700 pounds of country ham and 2,880 biscuits.

The Old Country Store Christmas Eve Breakfast has always sought to remind the community of the reason for the Christmas season and encouraged Guests to read Luke 2:1-20; Matthew 1:18-25; and 2:1-12. "We're honored to provide this event in the community, and we appreciate the years of support," Shaw said.

Brooks Shaw's Old Country Store has been in business for 57 years. With about 100 team members employed, they serve more than half a million residents and tourists each year. Built around its expansive Southern-soul buffet, Brooks Shaw's Old Country Store serves local, national and international guests in an atmosphere filled with historic charm and modern updates. It also includes Miss Anne's Ice Cream Parlor and Miss Juanita's Gift Shop. The campus includes Casey Jones Home and Railroad Museum, The Farm at Casey Jones Village, Art in the Village Gallery and The Old Country Store. More information is available at facebook.com/oldcountrystore, instagram.com/oldcountrystorecjv and caseyjones.com.

