Sarasota's Newest Fishing Charter - Skyway Fishing Tours LLC

Sarasota Bay's newest fishing charter is veteran owned and operated by Master Captain Bill Phillips. Master Captain Bill Phillips has been fishing for 4 years in Sarasota, FL and surrounding area. He operated a commercial fishing boat and now currently has started his own fishing charter business.

SARASOTA, Fla., Dec. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The iconic Skyway Bridge, which spans 25 miles across Tampa Bay, is one of the best fishing spots in all of Florida! It is home to a large variety of species and even the Gag grouper are known to make their way up the ICW channel. Fishing near and crossing under the bridge by boat many times gave Master Captain Phillips the idea of the name of his fishing charter business Skyway Fishing Tours and actually use a suspended bridge for his logo.

This new fishing charter took almost a year to start up. Just to obtain the Master Captain credential, it took about 7 months altogether; 4 months of Maritime school and about 3 months for the Captains license to be issued by the U.S. Coast guard. Captain Phillips has also obtained CPR certification, TWIC card, approval for safety and suitability, DOT drug testing and towing endorsement. Captain Phillips now holds every maritime credential that can be held by a civilian. Purchasing the boat also took time as Captain Phillips wanted a fishing machine. He found a 22 ft. Sea Hunt 22X Pro - in mint condition (unsinkable) and he upgraded the Garmin electronics to the latest gps/fishfinder on the market.

Come on out to Sarasota, FL and book a fishing charter with an experienced Captain in the Sarasota, St Pete, Tampa, FL area. If you book a fishing charter in December, be sure to use promo code - fish10 - A great Christmas gift for the whole family!

