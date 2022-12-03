Mama Love Placenta Encapsulation Celebrates Rave Reviews

San Diego placenta encapsulation service has received glowing feedback from excited moms.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - December 3, 2022 - Mama Love Placenta Encapsulation is the go-to for San Diego moms looking for a safe, healthy way to enjoy the benefits of ingesting their placenta after giving birth, and the company is celebrating a long list of exceptional reviews left by happy moms.

One recent client said, “From the moment I contacted her inquiring about her services and what it entails, she answered every question I had. Meriah even went above and beyond to connect me with other resources to help facilitate the birthing experience I desired during laboring. She was able to collect my placenta at the hospital and delivered it the next day when it was ready. It was all packaged so perfectly and thoughtfully, with all the goodies I requested in lovely glassware…I’m full of energy and filled with love for my new family.”

Placentophagy is a growing trend, with many moms choosing to ingest their placenta in exchange for potential benefits including reducing hormonal imbalance after birth, reducing postpartum depression, and gaining energy. The postpartum period is a whirlwind of change, and an average of one in seven new moms can develop postpartum depression. Any new mom can feel exhausted after labor and delivery, and, of course, sleepless nights.

Meriah Davis, founder of Mama Love Placenta Encapsulation, realized that many other moms also were turning to placenta ingestion to curb these issues. That’s when she became certified in areas such as bloodborne pathogen reduction. She has completely committed herself to offer safely processed placenta capsules that help moms feel great again.

Her services include pick up and drop off, phone support, and a fast 24-48 hour turnaround time. In addition, her clients can receive free items such as placenta tincture, perispray, “Tree of Life” placenta prints, umbilical cord keepsakes, a MealTrain.com setup, and more.

Since she debuted Mama Love Placenta Encapsulation, she has received a long line of positive feedback from her satisfied clients. One recent customer stated in a Yelp review, “Meriah is wonderful! She is professional, caring and offers to consult on all things labor and pregnancy. I hired her for my placenta encapsulation and the whole process was smooth. Not only did I get the capsules, but she also throws in a tincture and perineal spray. So kind and generous! The capsules helped me so much- especially the first two weeks. I could literally feel the difference, and notice when I needed to take them.”

ABOUT MAMA LOVE PLACENTA ENCAPSULATION

Mama Love Placenta Encapsulation is a professional service owned by former birth doula and current Placenta Encapsulation Specialist Meriah Davis. Services include placenta capsules, pick up/drop off, 24-48 hour turnaround time, and phone support during pregnancy and post-birth.

Media Contact

Company Name: Mama Love Placenta Encapsulation

Contact Person: Meriah Davis

Email: Send Email

Phone: 310-560-8699

Address:1768 Village Run N.

City: Encintas

State: Ca

Country: United States

Website: www.MamaLovePlacentaEncapsulation.com



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Mama Love Placenta Encapsulation Celebrates Rave Reviews