Senior Official Murray’s Travel to Honolulu, Singapore, and Kuala Lumpur

U.S. Senior Official for Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Matt Murray will travel to Honolulu, Hawaiʻi, December 4-9 for the APEC Informal Senior Officials’ Meeting (ISOM) and to Singapore and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, for outreach and engagement with counterparts and stakeholders on the U.S. APEC host year December 12-16.

Senior Official Murray’s trip to Honolulu will underscore the United States’ enduring commitment to inclusive and sustainable economic growth throughout the Asia-Pacific region and kick off the U.S. 2023 APEC host year.  ISOM will build on the outcomes of the 2022 APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in November and will be an opportunity for the United States to share our 2023 priorities with APEC economies and other stakeholders.   Senior Official Murray will also meet with local stakeholders to demonstrate how engagement with the APEC region supports economic prosperity for Americans, expands women’s participation in the global economy and supports U.S. innovation in the digital economy.

In Singapore, Senior Official Murray will participate in an event hosted by the APEC Secretariat’s Executive Director to commemorate the handover of APEC host year responsibilities from Thailand to the United States.  In both Singapore and Kuala Lumpur, he also will engage the private sector and government officials on U.S. priorities for APEC, including at events hosted by the American Chambers of Commerce in both countries.

Learn more about the outcomes from APEC 2022 here.

For further information, please contact the U.S. APEC Team at DOSAPEC@state.gov.

