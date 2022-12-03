Disruptive Technology Start-Up RedCarpet™ Ships World-Famous Chicago and New York Pizza to Consumers Nationwide

The Future of Food Has Arrived

/EIN News/ -- SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For two entrepreneurs, best friends, and passionate foodies, the RedCarpet™ story began in 2021 by scratching their own itch: "Why can't we get some of that great pizza from Chicago delivered to our doors?" asked Sean Bandawat, founder of RedCarpet™. Today, nearly a year and a half later, Bandawat and co-founder Michael Mulé have developed their proprietary technology platform, formed relationships with key suppliers, built a sophisticated fulfillment network, and proved demand with a growing log of orders being shipped daily to consumers across the country.

Scottsdale-based RedCarpet™ is an innovative technology company providing nationwide pizza delivery from top-rated pizzerias in the heart of Chicago and New York, the undisputed pizza capitals of America. Whether you want to order pizza from your favorite out-of-state pizzeria but can't due to long-distance barriers, or want to try iconic pizzerias with cult followings located in faraway places, or live in a remote area without easy access to your favorite pizzerias, RedCarpet™ makes the most authentic neighborhood pizzerias available to you—all at the power of your fingertips.

"On the consumer side, creating accessibility to pizza that previously didn't exist is at the heart of what we do," says Bandawat. Mulé adds, "We're also providing our partnered pizzerias with unprecedented nationwide distribution." This means that with RedCarpet™ you can eat like a local from the comfort of your own home, no longer having to travel to experience the best pizza from Chicago and New York. It also means locally owned and operated pizzerias benefit from unparalleled marketing exposure.

Using a variety of different variables—from food quality to taste to notoriety—every pizzeria on the RedCarpet™ platform is individually curated by the company's team of "trusted pizza fanatics", with less than 1% of all local pizzerias hand-selected. Ordering is a simple 3-step process: (1) scour the most authentic pizzerias New York and Chicago have to offer, curated by RedCarpet™; (2) their Mobile Distribution Center™ (MDC) will flash freeze and pack & ship your order; (3) you'll receive your award-winning pizza in days, shipped on dry ice direct to your door.

A pioneer in the nationwide pizza delivery space, RedCarpet™ is targeting an industry that is ripe for disruption. The technology offered by RedCarpet™ promises to do more than change the Internet. This promising start-up could very well change the world.

Attachment