Correction: Advantest Unveils E5620 DR-SEM for Review and Classification of Ultra-Small Photomask Defects

/EIN News/ -- TOKYO, Dec. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) today unveiled the E5620 Defect Review Scanning Electron Microscope (DR-SEM), its newest mask SEM product for reviewing and classifying ultra-small defects on photomasks and mask blanks. With its high-accuracy, high-throughput defect review capability, the E5620 DR-SEM is expected to contribute appreciably to production quality improvements in next-generation photomasks and shorter mask manufacturing turnaround times.



Like its predecessor, the E5620 implements Advantest’s highly stable image capture technology to easily import defect location data from mask inspection systems and automatically image the locations. The system has a number of improvements specifically to target future mask requirements.

“In working with our customers to determine their requirements for the future EUV photomask inspection and analysis, we identified several essential advancements to integrate into our proven DR-SEM system,” said Toshimichi Iwai, senior VP of the Nanotechnology Business Group with Advantest. “With the E5620, our team of lithography experts has created a superior tool that can handle today’s photomasks and is truly future-ready for the coming EUV generation.”

E5620 Key New Features

High Spatial Resolution

Highly Stable, Fully Automatic Image Capture

Compatible with Mask Inspection Systems

Elemental Composition Analysis Option

Backscattered Electron Analysis Option



The E5620 DR-SEM is available for purchase now. Advantest will share further details regarding its new E5620 DR-SEM during SEMICON Japan 2022, December 14-16, at Tokyo Big Sight. To learn more, please visit the company in booth 1549 during the show.

About Advantest Corporation

Advantest (TSE: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductors for applications including 5G communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, high-performance computing (HPC) including artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, and more. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also conducts R&D to address emerging testing challenges and applications; develops advanced test-interface solutions for wafer sort and final test; produces scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing; and offers system-level test solutions and other test-related accessories. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. More information is available at www.advantest.com.

All information supplied in this release is correct at the time of publication, but may be subject to change.



Advantest Corporation

3061 Zanker Road

San Jose, CA 95134, USA

Cassandra Koenig

cassandra.koenig@advantest.com