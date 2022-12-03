Submit Release
News Search

There were 199 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 312,994 in the last 365 days.

Detective Bureau AM Report

On Friday, December 2, 2022, the ACI Investigations Unit charged Brandon M. Wolfenden, age 29, of 55 West Street, West Warwick, Rhode Island with Domestic Violence Prevention – Violation of a No Contact Order – 3rd or Subsequent Offense (Felony). The arrest was the result of an investigation conducted by the Department of Corrections Special Investigative Unit and the ACI Investigations Unit. Mr. Wolfenden was arraigned in Third District Court where he was held without bail.

On Friday, December 2, 2022, the ACI Investigations Unit charged Emmanuel Rodriguez, age 30, of 329 Plainfield Street, Providence, Rhode Island with Domestic Violence Prevention – Violation of a No Contact Order – 3rd or Subsequent Offense (Felony). The arrest was the result of an investigation conducted by the Department of Corrections Special Investigative Unit and the ACI Investigations Unit. Mr. Rodriguez was arraigned in Third District Court where he was held without bail.

On Friday, December 2, 2022, the ACI Investigations Unit charged Michael Lee Worrell, age 40, of 754 Broad Street, Providence, Rhode Island with Domestic Violence Prevention – Violation of a No Contact Order – 3rd or Subsequent Offense (Misdemeanor). The arrest was the result of an investigation conducted by the Department of Corrections Special Investigative Unit and the ACI Investigations Unit. Mr. Worrell was arraigned in Third District Court where he was held without bail.

On Friday, December 2, 2022, the ACI Investigations Unit charged Christina N. Gomes, age 35, of 460 Pine Street, Providence, Rhode Island with Domestic Violence Prevention – Violation of a No Contact Order – 3rd or Subsequent Offense (Felony). The arrest was the result of an investigation conducted by the Department of Corrections Special Investigative Unit and the ACI Investigations Unit. Ms. Gomes was arraigned in Third District Court where he was held without bail.

On Friday, December 2, 2022, the ACI Investigations Unit charged William Perkins, age 28, of 60 King Street, Providence, Rhode Island with Domestic Violence Prevention – Violation of a No Contact Order – 3rd or Subsequent Offense (Felony). The arrest was the result of an investigation conducted by the Department of Corrections Special Investigative Unit and the ACI Investigations Unit. Mr. Perkins was arraigned in Third District Court where he was held without bail.

On Friday, December 2, 2022, the ACI Investigations Unit charged Kenneth Goncalves, age 36, of 46 Hancock Street, Pawtucket, Rhode Island with Conveyance of Unauthorized Articles to/from an Institution (Felony) and Possession with Intent to Deliver (Cocaine). The arrest was the result of an investigation conducted by the Department of Corrections Special Investigative Unit and the ACI Investigations Unit. Mr. Goncalves was arraigned in Third District Court where he was held without bail.

On Friday, December 2, 2022, the ACI Investigations Unit charged Brandon D. Dolivramento, age 32, of 28 Clay Street, Apartment 4, Central Falls, Rhode Island with Violation of Community Supervision (Misdemeanor). The arrest was the result of an investigation conducted by the Department of Corrections Special Investigative Unit and the ACI Investigations Unit. Mr. Dolivramento was arraigned in Third District Court where he was held without bail.

On Friday, December 2, 2022, the ACI Investigations Unit charged Jonathan L. Rosado, age 37, of 13 Richardson Street, Central Falls, Rhode Island as a Fugitive from Justice out of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. The arrest was the result of an investigation conducted by the Department of Corrections Special Investigative Unit and the ACI Investigations Unit. Mr. Rosado was arraigned in Third District Court where he waived extradition.

On Friday, December 2, 2022, the ACI Investigations Unit charged Joseph Belanger, age 57, of 1143 Main Avenue, Apartment 12, Warwick, Rhode Island with Conveyance of Unauthorized Articles to/from an Institution (Felony) and Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine). The arrest was the result of an investigation conducted by the Department of Corrections Special Investigative Unit and the ACI Investigations Unit. Mr. Belanger was arraigned in Third District Court where he was held without bail.

You just read:

Detective Bureau AM Report

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.