Detective Bureau AM Report

On Friday, December 2, 2022, the ACI Investigations Unit charged Brandon M. Wolfenden, age 29, of 55 West Street, West Warwick, Rhode Island with Domestic Violence Prevention – Violation of a No Contact Order – 3rd or Subsequent Offense (Felony). The arrest was the result of an investigation conducted by the Department of Corrections Special Investigative Unit and the ACI Investigations Unit. Mr. Wolfenden was arraigned in Third District Court where he was held without bail.

On Friday, December 2, 2022, the ACI Investigations Unit charged Emmanuel Rodriguez, age 30, of 329 Plainfield Street, Providence, Rhode Island with Domestic Violence Prevention – Violation of a No Contact Order – 3rd or Subsequent Offense (Felony). The arrest was the result of an investigation conducted by the Department of Corrections Special Investigative Unit and the ACI Investigations Unit. Mr. Rodriguez was arraigned in Third District Court where he was held without bail.

On Friday, December 2, 2022, the ACI Investigations Unit charged Michael Lee Worrell, age 40, of 754 Broad Street, Providence, Rhode Island with Domestic Violence Prevention – Violation of a No Contact Order – 3rd or Subsequent Offense (Misdemeanor). The arrest was the result of an investigation conducted by the Department of Corrections Special Investigative Unit and the ACI Investigations Unit. Mr. Worrell was arraigned in Third District Court where he was held without bail.

On Friday, December 2, 2022, the ACI Investigations Unit charged Christina N. Gomes, age 35, of 460 Pine Street, Providence, Rhode Island with Domestic Violence Prevention – Violation of a No Contact Order – 3rd or Subsequent Offense (Felony). The arrest was the result of an investigation conducted by the Department of Corrections Special Investigative Unit and the ACI Investigations Unit. Ms. Gomes was arraigned in Third District Court where he was held without bail.

On Friday, December 2, 2022, the ACI Investigations Unit charged William Perkins, age 28, of 60 King Street, Providence, Rhode Island with Domestic Violence Prevention – Violation of a No Contact Order – 3rd or Subsequent Offense (Felony). The arrest was the result of an investigation conducted by the Department of Corrections Special Investigative Unit and the ACI Investigations Unit. Mr. Perkins was arraigned in Third District Court where he was held without bail.

On Friday, December 2, 2022, the ACI Investigations Unit charged Kenneth Goncalves, age 36, of 46 Hancock Street, Pawtucket, Rhode Island with Conveyance of Unauthorized Articles to/from an Institution (Felony) and Possession with Intent to Deliver (Cocaine). The arrest was the result of an investigation conducted by the Department of Corrections Special Investigative Unit and the ACI Investigations Unit. Mr. Goncalves was arraigned in Third District Court where he was held without bail.

On Friday, December 2, 2022, the ACI Investigations Unit charged Brandon D. Dolivramento, age 32, of 28 Clay Street, Apartment 4, Central Falls, Rhode Island with Violation of Community Supervision (Misdemeanor). The arrest was the result of an investigation conducted by the Department of Corrections Special Investigative Unit and the ACI Investigations Unit. Mr. Dolivramento was arraigned in Third District Court where he was held without bail.

On Friday, December 2, 2022, the ACI Investigations Unit charged Jonathan L. Rosado, age 37, of 13 Richardson Street, Central Falls, Rhode Island as a Fugitive from Justice out of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. The arrest was the result of an investigation conducted by the Department of Corrections Special Investigative Unit and the ACI Investigations Unit. Mr. Rosado was arraigned in Third District Court where he waived extradition.

On Friday, December 2, 2022, the ACI Investigations Unit charged Joseph Belanger, age 57, of 1143 Main Avenue, Apartment 12, Warwick, Rhode Island with Conveyance of Unauthorized Articles to/from an Institution (Felony) and Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine). The arrest was the result of an investigation conducted by the Department of Corrections Special Investigative Unit and the ACI Investigations Unit. Mr. Belanger was arraigned in Third District Court where he was held without bail.