CEO and Founder of Kids Retreat Children's Charity And Mental Health Advocate Gives Up Her Home For Charity Purposes

This book journey has healed me in places that I didn’t even know I was hurt. What I’m most grateful for is showing others that it is not impossible to come back from rock bottom”INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indianapolis CEO, Founder of Families and Children’s Charity and Fundraiser for The Homeless Shares Her Own Story of Abuse in Amazon’s New Number 1 Book Release Which Provides Powerful Insights into Suicide Attempts By Women
— Cheryl Blunt
Campaigning for positive mental health in her local community Cheryl Blunt, Founder of the charities Kids Retreat Family Non-profit and Kids Retreat Family Home Day Care, shares what her life was like after being sex trafficked and why she is dedicated to helping local residents beat their addictions and improve their lives for the better.
Indiana – Blunt has gone from the streets of Illinois and Indiana to speaking on stages of universities and being interviewed by many podcast hosts from around the world. She is also in the process of launching “I Came Out of It” – her new Mental Health Awareness Campaign which will see a host of events held around the country, which will include guest speakers and support organisations in attendance.
Sharing her story of how she got herself off the streets and away from drugs and prostitution, has not only proven to be a deeper transformational healing journey for her, but also for her family as they have shared their own traumas which left them unable to parent effectively.
Joining nine other women from around the world to co-author Alive to Thrive: Life After Attempting Suicide – Our Stories, Cheryl Blunt’s story highlights the incredible power of writing as a healing modality and shows how determination to live a better life really pays off.
“With 46,000 suicides in 2020 alone in the USA, an increase of 33% between the years of 1999 and 2019, understanding the root causes, and how suicide impacts families and communities for generations to come is absolutely essential.”, says Dawn Bates, Author Activist and Coach, and the publisher of Alive to Thrive: Life After Attempting Suicide – Our Stories. She added “Learning about Cheryl and her past, and how her healing journey has impacted her own family and community has been truly inspirational”.
With Indiana being one of the poorest states in the USA, Ms. Blunt has got her work cut out for her. She has been raising money through local initiatives and donations from local individuals and organizations such as Walmart and Target.
Whilst these donations are gratefully received, there is still much work to be done, especially when grants and funding applications can take many months to process. With the average family income for those living in Indiana being less than $80,000USD, Ms. Blunt realized she needed another avenue for funding, as well as a tool which would raise awareness of just some of the mental health issues which lead to the drug addictions and homelessness she is working tirelessly to prevent.
Ms. Blunt intends to purchase a larger property and move the registered Children’s Charity Kids Retreat out of her 3-bedroom home, a home she has generously given all but one room up to support the young families and children of Indianapolis.
Blunt says, “When you begin to find yourself living through the storms of life, you have to change your way of thinking to be able to get back up and start moving on the path that you were purposed and destined to take. This can be one of the most difficult things you can do, especially when you are all alone. This book journey has healed me in places that I didn’t even know I was hurt. What I’m most grateful for about sharing my story is that it is showing others that it is not impossible to come back from rock bottom”.
Having helped young women and men off drugs and off the streets due to her kindness and Care Bags, filled with blankets and winter clothing, which are much needed at this time of year, Blunt’s work is making a huge difference to so many lives.
To continue this vital work, Ms. Blunt needs a minimum of $150.000 to allow them to rent a building for one year and supply the daycare center and non-profit space with all the essentials such as toys, bedding, clothing and kitchen supplies to help feed the children.
Applying for funding and grants can take months, so Ms. Blunt has set up an online fundraising link for the charity where individuals and organizations can make their pledges. Ms. Blunt is looking for sponsors and patrons for her charities, and is available for guest appearances on TV, Radio and Events around the country. She can be contacted using https://www.kidsretreatfamily.org or cblunt@kidsretreatfamily.org
To support Ms. Blunt in keeping kids and families safe, helping the homeless off the streets and our most vulnerable members of society off drugs please visit https://gofund.me/5151bfa4 to make your donations.
Alive to Thrive – Life After Attempting Suicide: Our Stories has been curated by British Suicide Prevention Advocate Debbie Debonaire, and is published by Dawn Publishing, a British boutique publisher focusing on creating global change through literature, through memoirs, autobiographies and biographies.
The book can be purchased via all great retailers and by visiting https://dawnbates.com/debbiedebonaire. Multiple copies can be ordered to raise money for your own charity or to use as an educational aid in academic settings by contacting Dawn Publishing
About Dawn Publishing: This British boutique publishing house specialises in changing the mainstream narratives through the art of literature. Titles published incorporate solo authors as well as a carefully chosen groups of individuals for a wide variety of anthologies in the realms of cultural diversity, human rights and social change.
Founder Dawn Bates is an award winning international bestselling author, writer and coach, who specialises in developing brand expansion strategies and global visions, underpinned with powerful leadership.
All titles published under the Dawn Publishing brand bring together the multi-faceted aspects of the world we live in and take you on a rollercoaster ride of emotions while delivering mic dropping inspiration, motivation, and awakening. The books capture life around the world in all its rawness.
Discover more by visiting https://dawnbates.com
