(Video) Iran uprising after 78th day of protest and repression Baluchi's chant “Death to Khamenei!”
The nationwide protests in Iran are continuing on Friday, marking the 78th day of the uprising against the regime. Protesters in various cities of Sistan & Baluchestan have taken to the streets and chanted "death to Khamenei" and "Death to the dictator!”
At the same time, truck drivers in various industrial sectors are on strike, delivering a meaningful blow to the mullahs’ economy. The regime’s officials are fearful of social unrest that ignited as people from all walks of life are coming onto the streets.
In Bandar Anzali, the people held a protest rally on the third day of the murder of Mehran Samak by security forces. Samak was one of the millions of Iranians who celebrated the Iranian regime’s loss to the U.S. in the World Cup soccer match on Tuesday.
People throughout Iran are calling for a nationwide three-day campaign of escalated protests marking the country’s Students Day on December 7. To commemorate the anniversary of three students killed at the university of Tehran on Dec.7, 1953, by the shah.
Protests in Iran have to this day expanded to at least 277 cities. Over 680 people have been killed and more than 30,000 are arrested by the regime’s forces, according to sources of the Iranian opposition People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK). The names of 555 killed protesters have been published by the PMOI/MEK.
Reports on Friday morning indicate authorities are taking extensive security measures in the cities of Sistan & Baluchestan Province, including flying military helicopters over various cities such as Chabahar and increasing security patrols in the streets of the city of Nokabad.
Despite these developments, people in the city of Iranshahr began protesting and chanting “Death to the dictator!” in reference to regime Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
Large protests were also reported in Zahedan, where a massive crowd gathered and chanted anti-regime slogans, including “Death to Khamenei!” “Death to the dictator!” The protesters also vowed to avenge the many people killed by the regime’s security forces during the nationwide protests, chanting, “I will kill those who killed my brother!”
The protesters also expressed solidarity with the people of Iran’s Kurdish regions, who have been brutally suppressed by the regime in the past weeks, “Kurds and Baluch are brothers, they despise the supreme leader,” protesters were chanting.
During the protests, regime security forces opened fire on protesters in Zahedan, but the protesters resisted and continued their rallies.
Protests also took place in Nokabad, Iranshahr, and Chabahar. Videos from Nokabad show security forces opening fire on protesters.
In Iranshahr and Chabahar were chanting “Death to the dictator!” and “Death to Khamenei!” Protests in Zahedan continued late into the night.
In Arak, a large group of people gathered for a mourning ceremony marking the 40th day of the murder of Sina Malayeri, one of the hundreds of civilians killed by security forces during the nationwide protests.
The ceremony turned into an anti-regime protest and protesters chanted anti-regime slogans, including “Death to the dictator!” and “Death to the child-killing regime!”
A similar ceremony was held for Hamed Salahshour in Izeh, Khuzestan province, where protesters chanted slogans against the regime.
Friday also saw protest rallies in several cities across Iran. Protest rallies were reported in Mashhad, Qorveh, and Tehran’s Ekbatan district, where the people blocked roads and chanted anti-regime slogans.
Cities in numerous parts of Iran are more frequently witnessing protesters using Molotov cocktails in an escalating number of attacks against the mullahs’ regime and their interests.
This includes targeting members and commanders of the regime’s security forces, and attacks against sites of the Basij, a paramilitary force affiliated to the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC); centers used by the mullahs to promote the regime’s ideology of hatred, misogyny, and fundamentalism; offices of local Khamenei representatives; and local offices of members of the regime’s Majlis (parliament) in various cities and towns.
People throughout Iran are calling for a nationwide three-day campaign of escalated protests marking the country’s Students Day on December 7. The increase in anti-regime protests is scheduled to begin on December 5 and aims to deliver yet another blow to the entirety of the mullahs’ regime.
Early reports on Thursday morning indicated truck drivers in Isfahan were continuing the nationwide strike movement as locals reported no trucks on the usually busy Azadegan road. Another report from this city in central Iran indicated that truck drivers at the local refinery were also on strike.
Truck drivers in Sumar, western Iran, also held strikes on Thursday in solidarity with nationwide protests and the regime’s brutal crackdown on demonstrations.
Reports from inside Iran showed Iran’s regime dispatching security forces to Birjand and Zahedan ahead of Friday prayers. In recent weeks, the people Zahedan and other cities in Sistan and Baluchestan province have held protest rallies after Friday prayers.
The regime has responded with sheer violence, opening fire on protesters and killing more than 100 civilians in recent weeks. But the people of Sistan and Baluchestan continue to hold their protest rallies.
Iranian opposition coalition the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) President-elect Maryam Rajavi once again calls on the United Nations to expel the mullahs from all its institutions as this regime has no place among other members of the international community.
“Once again, I urge the United Nations, UN Women, and Lachezara Stoeva, President of the UN Economic and Social Council (UN ECOSOC), and members to immediately expel the misogynist clerical regime from the UN Commission on the Status of Women for its countless crimes against women from 1979 and its continuation today in Iran’s protests,” she explained.
“The mullahs’ regime is the enemy of Iranian women and humanity, and a disgrace to Iran’s history. It must be ousted from every international seat it occupies under the name of Iran. The mullahs don’t represent Iran as seen while Iranians celebrated the defeat of the regime’s football team,” the NCRI President-elect added.
The protests in Iran began following the death of Mahsa Amini. Mahsa (Zhina) Amini, a 22-year-old woman from the city of Saqqez in Kurdistan Province, western Iran, who traveled to Tehran with her family, was arrested on Tuesday, September 13, at the entry of Haqqani Highway by the regime’s so-called “Guidance Patrol” and transferred to the “Moral Security” agency.
She was brutally beaten by the morality police and died of her wounds in a Tehran hospital on September 16. The event triggered protests that quickly spread across Iran and rekindled the people’s desire to overthrow the regime.
