Leading Solo VC Ozi Amanat Collects $300 Million

Backed by high-profile institutional investors and corporate partners, in addition to well-known family offices and ultra-high-net-worth individuals

Led by Ozi Amanat, an international investor and venture capitalist, the firm is moving into Miami.

K2 Global investments include 18 IPOs to date and more than 50 portfolio companies such as Uber, Spotify, Airbnb, Coinbase, Warby Parker, Impossible Foods, Oatly, Allbirds, Palantir, Scopely, and Paytm.

Over $300m raised to support the next wave of disruptive and innovative food tech, climate tech and artificial intelligence companies.

"We believe smaller, emerging VC's have a good chance of achieving outsized returns because we are outsiders, and often, so are many start-up founders." - Ozi Amanat

K2 Global http://www.k2global.co, a venture capital firm focused on early-stage companies, closed $300 million of committed capital to invest in promising technology start-ups. K2 Global has backed Uber, Spotify, Airbnb, Coinbase, Warby Parker, Impossible Foods, Oatly, Allbirds, Palantir, Scopely, and Paytm.

Founded in 2015, K2 Global is one of the world's largest solo venture capitalists. K2 will invest in fintech, food tech, consumer tech, deep tech, machine learning and artificial intelligence. Along with providing capital, the firm will support start-ups to expand globally by helping them navigate foreign markets utilizing K2's established network of industry leaders, strategic partners, and limited partners.

"We are excited to play a substantial role in scaling up the economic growth in our focused regions," said Ozi Amanat."While large venture funds have raised and deployed capital at increasing higher levels of velocity K2's relatively smaller scale and personal relationships allow us flexibility and patience to invest in special opportunities."

About K2 Global

K2 Global is a venture capital firm founded in 2015. K2's limited partners are prominent leaders in industry in Singapore, the United States, India, Indonesia, Japan, Hong Kong, Thailand, Malaysia, and Australia. K2's investors have strategic holdings in real estate, manufacturing, healthcare, media, technology, textiles, plastics, food, beverage, distribution, telecom, and hospitality. K2's limited partners include family offices, institutions, sovereign wealth funds, venture capital firms, and strategic investors across three continents.

