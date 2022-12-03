Celebrity Barber Kendrick Mora Shines as Mentor for Youth in Barber Industry

Kendrick, aka Choochcutz, is renowned throughout Metro Detroit for his top-notch cuts and shaves for locals, pro athletes, and visiting artists.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Celebrity barber, Kendrick Mora (Choochcutz) is shining bright as a widely respected barber and mentor for youth.Kendrick Mora is a Colombian-American from Metro Detroit who began discovering his passion for barbering in 2017. Since then, Kendrick has skyrocketed to fame both in his community and on social media, developing a wide range of clientele that includes pro athletes and music artists, including Lil Baby, Stephen Curry, The Alchemist, Cade Cunningham, Killian Hayes, and many more. Kendrick is the CEO of Choochcutz LLC, which is home of the infamous ‘Chooch’ haircut.In his most recent news, while Kendrick is working his scissors as fine as a surgeon works his scalpel, he is also acting as a mentor for youth in his local community and online. Kendrick does this by modeling what hard work can achieve and teaching youth how to cut hair through social media posts and in-person demonstrations.“If I had just one piece of advice for today’s young generations, it would be to not give up on your dream, just because others don’t have the same vision you do,” Kendrick says. “Take myself as an example, I’ve come such a long way in the industry to now work with some of the biggest names in sports and music and I want to motivate and guide our youth to see that they can achieve greatness, too.”For more information about Kendrick Mora, please visit his website at https://choochcutz.com/ or check out his Instagram @choochcutz About Kendrick MoraKendrick Mora, widely known as ‘Choochcutz,’ is a top-of-the-line barber based in Metro Detroit, Michigan. Kendrick’s superior barbering skills are sought after by high profile clients, with his prices starting from $75 and reaching upwards of $250 during premium hours.According to Kendrick, ‘cucho’ is slang for ‘old man’ in Colombia. When he was a baby, he was overdue and was born with very wrinkly skin. Because of this, his older sister said he ‘looked like a little cucho, and the nickname stuck. Since then, ‘Cucho’ has been shortened to ‘chooch,’ which is the inspiration behind his handle, ‘Choochcutz.’