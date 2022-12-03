BlackPoint IT Services acquires Agility Communications Group to deliver end-to-end IT services and telecommunications with even greater capabilities to support their clientele across the United States, along with their branch offices in Asia and Europe.

KENT, Wash. (PRWEB) December 02, 2022

BlackPoint IT Services announces the acquisition of Agility Communications Group, an industry recognized leader in the Telecommunications space. BlackPoint and Agility share a long commitment to industry-leading Telecommunications, Managed services, and Cloud offerings. Over the past few decades, BlackPoint clients have benefited from pioneering IT capabilities including best-in-class IT support, cybersecurity intelligence, cloud management, and VoIP solutions. Agility, which is known for delivering unparalleled telecommunications services, helps organizations amplify their business communications experience.

The acquisition of Agility, which has teams in Denver, Dallas, and Houston, increases BlackPoint's geographical footprint and opens new markets in these fast-growing metropolitan areas. BlackPoint and Agility will combine forces under one company, owned by James and Lesleigh Watson, to deliver end-to-end IT services and telecommunications with even greater capabilities to support their clientele across the United States, along with their branch offices in Asia and Europe.

"This is a very exciting growth opportunity for BlackPoint, and we look forward to creating incredible value for our customers and building great relationships with Agility's client base. I'm thrilled to announce and welcome the Agility members to our BlackPoint family," said James Watson, CEO at BlackPoint.

"The integration of the companies will advance our service offerings across Managed IT and Telecommunications. Combining our expertise presents an opportunity to deliver with the speed and scale that our customers need. Our new hosted VoIP solutions based on the Avaya platform will help our clients' requirements for data," Lesleigh Watson, COO at BlackPoint, noted. "We are excited to expand our geographical reach, solution portfolio, and growth of the company. Together we have a stronger and more comprehensive team, and we look forward to what we can accomplish together."

BlackPoint IT Services, headquartered in Kent, Washington, is a leading provider of Managed IT, Cloud, and Telecommunications services with offices in Portland, Tucson, Phoenix, and Manila.

About BlackPoint IT Services

BlackPoint simplifies IT for its clients by aligning its services and technology expertise with its customers' business objectives to deliver best-in-class solutions. Founded in 1977, BlackPoint is now a leading provider of Cloud, Security and Managed IT infrastructure services in the Pacific Northwest. A business built on ethics and personal touch, BlackPoint is steadfastly committed to giving back to its clients and its community. For more information on the acquisition or to learn how BlackPoint can help your business, call 206.575.9511 or go to http://www.blackpoint-it.com

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/12/prweb19044379.htm