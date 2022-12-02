Submit Release
News Search

There were 694 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 313,137 in the last 365 days.

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Spanish State Secretary for Foreign and Global Affairs Ángeles Moreno Bau

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary Sherman met with Spanish State Secretary for Foreign and Global Affairs Ángeles Moreno Bau on Wednesday in Washington, DC.  The Deputy Secretary commended Spain’s humanitarian and defense support for Ukraine.  They discussed deepening cooperation, especially with Latin America, in advance of Spain’s Council of the EU presidency starting in July 2023.  They reaffirmed our commitments to upholding human rights and the rules-based international order in light of challenges posed by Russia and the People’s Republic of China.

You just read:

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Spanish State Secretary for Foreign and Global Affairs Ángeles Moreno Bau

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.