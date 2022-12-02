Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Spanish State Secretary for Foreign and Global Affairs Ángeles Moreno Bau

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary Sherman met with Spanish State Secretary for Foreign and Global Affairs Ángeles Moreno Bau on Wednesday in Washington, DC. The Deputy Secretary commended Spain’s humanitarian and defense support for Ukraine. They discussed deepening cooperation, especially with Latin America, in advance of Spain’s Council of the EU presidency starting in July 2023. They reaffirmed our commitments to upholding human rights and the rules-based international order in light of challenges posed by Russia and the People’s Republic of China.