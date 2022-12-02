Mill Point Capital Partners with Seviroli Foods

Seviroli Foods Enters Next Phase of Growth Through Partnership with Mill Point Capital

Seviroli Foods, Inc. ("Seviroli"), a leading manufacturer of frozen pasta and other food products, and Vertullo Imports LLC ("Vertullo"), a leading specialty food importer, announced that it has partnered with Mill Point Capital LLC ("Mill Point"), a middle-market private equity firm focused on control-oriented investments in the business services, industrials and technology sectors in North America.

Seviroli has been family-owned and operated since its founding in 1960 and provides a leading line of chef-inspired artisan-filled pastas, sauces and Italian desserts. Joseph Seviroli Jr., CEO and second-generation owner of Seviroli, will continue in his role alongside President and COO Paul Vertullo and other key members of the management team.

Joseph Seviroli Jr. commented, "We are excited to continue building upon my family's proud 62-year operating history alongside Mill Point. Seviroli's track record of growth, innovation and quality customer service are expected to be significantly enhanced through our partnership."

"The partnership and combination of resources with Mill Point accelerates our ability to continue Seviroli's and Vertullo's long-term growth trajectory and execute strategic initiatives," added Paul Vertullo.

"We have been thoroughly impressed by the strong operating foundation and culture Joe, Paul and the rest of the Seviroli team have created. I am confident that with their expertise and Mill Point's insight, the company will further elevate its product ideation, customer relationships and operational excellence," commented Jim Schubauer, Mill Point's Executive Partner and Executive Vice Chairman of Seviroli.

"Throughout its history, Seviroli has continually distinguished itself as a leader in its sector. We are committed to maintaining the core values that the Seviroli family and team have created and look forward to pursuing numerous growth avenues ahead," said Dustin Smith, Partner of Mill Point.

About Seviroli Foods

Seviroli is a leading manufacturer of frozen pasta and other food products based in Garden City, NY. Seviroli manufactures products for the foodservice, club and grocery/retail channels, offering a variety of items including ravioli, tortellini, stuffed shells, manicotti, short cut pastas and other products. Seviroli operates out of three manufacturing facilities in the New York Metro area with the capability to serve customers nationally. For more information, please visit www.seviroli.com.

About Vertullo Imports

Vertullo is a leading specialty imports business, importing over 150 items from 19 countries including pasta, rice, sauces, oils, truffles, and other fresh and frozen goods. Vertullo supplies products to Seviroli as well as third-party foodservice, retail and e-commerce trade customers. For more information, please visit www.vertulloimports.com.

About Mill Point Capital

Mill Point Capital LLC is a private equity firm focused on control investments in lower-middle market companies across the business services, technology and industrials sectors in North America. Mill Point's experienced team of investors and Executive Partners seek portfolio company value enhancement through rigorous implementation of transformative strategic initiatives and operational improvements. Mill Point is based in New York, NY. For more information, please visit www.millpoint.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221202005492/en/