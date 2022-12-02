State Board Reviews Recommendations on Education Governance

Washington, D.C.—The D.C. State Board of Education (SBOE) will hold its monthly working session on Wednesday, December 7, at 5:00 p.m. The working session will be held in-person; however, in-person attendance will be limited to members and staff of the State Board. The meeting will be streamed live on the State Board’s YouTube page for members of the public to attend. Materials for the State Board meetings can be found on our meeting website.

After receiving feedback from an Education Governance Panel at the November 16 Public Meeting, the Board Governance Committee will present education governance recommendations based on public input and expert feedback, in anticipation of a vote on a resolution at the December 21 Public Meeting.

The National Association of State Boards of Education (NASBE) Healthy School Facilities (HSF) Network helps participating State Boards of Education form collaborative teams of state and local experts to analyze state-level data and programming, convene stakeholders, and take targeted, concrete actions toward creating healthy school facilities. As one of NASBE’s HSF network states, the State Board will take time to discuss content for a forthcoming resolution on a strategy to support the creation of healthy school facilities, utilize $10,000 in grant funds which were awarded to the State Board, and engage strategic stakeholders to support those efforts.

In April, the Office of the State Superintendent for Education (OSSE) elected to delay the release of the revised social studies standards work, in an effort to allow the D.C. Social Studies Standards Technical Writing Committee (TWC) to further modify and submit a draft to OSSE. In anticipation of the tentative delivery of the revised social studies standards by mid-December, the State Board will discuss next steps and thoughts around adoption of, and alignment with, the proposed standards—as well as the planning of an expert review panel at its December 21 Public Meeting.

During its October Retreat, current members of the State Board discussed needed training and resources for the successful onboarding of new State Board members. Following the election of four new State Board Representatives on November 6, the State Board will review its transition protocols, status of committee work, and request draft exit memos from the members whose terms end in December 2022.

The State Board will also take time to revisit items raised by public witnesses at its November 16 Public Meeting, including a discussion on the observance of religious holidays and school facility projects and needs.

While working sessions are open to the public, individuals and representatives of organizations are not permitted to speak or participate. Individuals and representatives of organizations may submit written testimony for consideration by the State Board at any time. Written testimony must be submitted by email ([email protected]) at least 48 hours in advance of the meeting, in order to be included in the official record. Materials received after that time will be included in the next official meeting record. To review the agenda, submit testimony, and presentations, please visit the State Board’s meeting documents site.

Working Session Agenda

Please note that the agenda may be altered, modified, or updated without notice.

I. Call to Order

II. Announcement of a Quorum

III. Leadership Report

IV. Executive Director’s Report

V. Board Governance Report and Recommendations

VI. October Retreat Follow-Up Items

VII. Social Studies Standards

VIII. NASBE Healthy School Facilities Network

IX. November 16 Public Meeting Follow Up

i. Religious Holiday Discussion

ii. Facilities Discussion

X. Committee Reports

i. Student Advisory Committee

ii. Accountability & Assessment

iii. Administrative

iv. Advocacy & Outreach

v. Board Governance

vi. Education Standards

vii. Teacher Practice and School Support

viii. External Committees

XI. New Business and Other Discussion

XII. Adjournment

About the SBOE

The D.C. State Board of Education is an independent agency within the Government of the District of Columbia that advises the Office of the State Superintendent of Education (OSSE), the District’s state education agency. The State Board is made up of nine elected representatives, each representing their respective wards, with one member representing DC at large, and four appointed student representatives. The State Board approves statewide education policies and sets academic standards, while OSSE oversees education within the District and manages federal education funding. More information about the SBOE can be found at sboe.dc.gov.

The Office of the Ombudsman for Public Education serves as an external, impartial resource for current and prospective public-school students and their parents or guardians in the resolution of complaints and concerns regarding public education in a way that furthers the students’ best interest. The Ombudsman’s Office uses conflict resolution strategies, including coaching, facilitation, and mediation, to assist families and schools experiencing disagreement or conflict.

The Office of the Student Advocate supports students, parents, and families in their advocacy through parent education, one-on-one coaching, resource supports, and trainings in order to amplify the voices of families and communities in processes and decision-making; to provide avenues for access to resources and understanding systems; and to support power families and communities already possess. Contact the Office of the Student Advocate Monday through Friday at (202) 741-4692 for questions or support with charter and neighborhood schools.

For the latest information on the District Government’s response to COVID-19, please visit coronavirus.dc.gov.

Contact: Milayo Olufemi

202-710-4641

[email protected]