Soprano Renée Richardson Headlines Holiday Cheer

Soprano Renée Richardson's rendition of Ave Maria and O Holy Night at Bay Atlantic Symphony's Holiday Cheer Concert will be unforgettable. Bay Atlantic Symphony Maestro and Music Director Jed Gaylin is favorite among audiences and musicians.

Bay Atlantic Symphony’s Annual Orchestral Holiday Tradition Returns

Bay Atlantic Symphony has a long tradition of celebrating the holiday season with rich, symphonic music. Kwanzaa, Hanukkah and Christmas tunes are all part of the magic.” — Bay Atlantic Symphony Maestro Jed Gaylin

ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY, USA, December 5, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- Symphonic music celebrating Christmas, Kwanzaa and Hanukkah are all included in Bay Atlantic Symphony’s Holiday Cheer concert performed this Sat, 12.10 at 3 pm at the Guaracini Performing Arts Center (Rowan University Cumberland Campus) 3322 College Dr. in Vineland and Sun, 12.11 at 2 pm at Stockton University's Performing Arts Center, 101 Vera King Farris Dr. in Galloway. Single tickets are $35 and can be purchased at the door or online at www.bayatlanticsymphony.org.

Soprano Renée Richardson is the featured soloist. The Resident Artist with Philadelphia’s Academy of Vocal Arts is also a prestigious first-year artist at the Houston Grand Opera Studio where she will perform the role of Annina in La Traviata this season. Richardson was recently named a finalist in the Vincerò Worldwide Opera Competition in Naples, Italy and is the recipient of an A. Grace Mims Scholarship for Negro Spirituals.

With the full symphony orchestra, Richardson sings the popular Latin prayer Ave Maria, first published in 1853 by French composer Charles Gounod to fit with Prelude No. 1 in C Major from Bach’s The Well-Tempered Clavier, written more than 130 years earlier. She also performs Cantique de Noel, O Holy Night, a Christmas carol written by French composer Adolphe Adam in 1847 to the poem Midnight Christians.

Gustav Holst’s light Saint Paul’s Suite, published in 1922, opens the Concert followed by Johan Sebastian Bach’s beloved Brandenburg Concerto No. 3.

American composer Valerie Coleman’s Umoja, the Swahili word for Unity, the first of the seven days of Kwanzaa and composer Russell Steinberg’s Lights On! – A Hanukkah Celebration, a musical journey through a traditional prayer melody and eight diverse Hanukkah tunes each representing one of the eight nights of the holiday, will delight concert attendees in the second half. So will Arthur Harris’ medley of Christmas favorites including Joy to the World, Silent Night, Deck the Halls and We Wish You a Merry Christmas.

Holiday Cheer is the second of a five-concert season celebrating Bay Atlantic Symphony’s 40th Anniversary and the 25th anniversary of Maestro and Music Director Jed Gaylin.

About Bay Atlantic Symphony

The Bay Atlantic Symphony is a performance and education organization with its artistic vision driven by the philosophy that music is essential to life. The Symphony provides access to excellence in performance and music education that enhances the musicians, presenters, participants and community. The Bay Atlantic Symphony is a per-service orchestra comprised of union musicians. Major funders include the Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation, the New Jersey State Council on the Arts and Woodruff Energy. For more information visit www.bayatlanticsymphony.org or contact Lisa Simon at mediarelationsforbas@bayatlanticsymphony.org or 856.857.6555 x22.