Assistant Secretary Noyes Travels to Bangladesh and Thailand

Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration Julieta Valls Noyes will travel to Bangladesh on December 3-7 and Thailand on December 7-10, 2022.

In Bangladesh, Assistant Secretary Noyes will meet with government officials to express our gratitude for their generosity in hosting Rohingya and other refugees fleeing the worsening humanitarian crisis in Burma. She will meet with non-governmental and international organization partners to highlight the U.S. commitment to supporting the Rohingya refugee response and impacted host communities.

In Thailand, Assistant Secretary Noyes will meet with senior government officials as well as non-governmental and international organization partners to discuss refugee protection and humanitarian assistance for vulnerable populations in Thailand and our continued support for humanitarian partners. She will highlight our commitment to the enduring U.S.-Thailand alliance and partnership.