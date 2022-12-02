Submit Release
News Search

There were 730 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 313,172 in the last 365 days.

Assistant Secretary Noyes Travels to Bangladesh and Thailand

Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration Julieta Valls Noyes will travel to Bangladesh on December 3-7 and Thailand on December 7-10, 2022.

In Bangladesh, Assistant Secretary Noyes will meet with government officials to express our gratitude for their generosity in hosting Rohingya and other refugees fleeing the worsening humanitarian crisis in Burma.  She will meet with non-governmental and international organization partners to highlight the U.S. commitment to supporting the Rohingya refugee response and impacted host communities.

In Thailand, Assistant Secretary Noyes will meet with senior government officials as well as non-governmental and international organization partners to discuss refugee protection and humanitarian assistance for vulnerable populations in Thailand and our continued support for humanitarian partners.  She will highlight our commitment to the enduring U.S.-Thailand alliance and partnership.

You just read:

Assistant Secretary Noyes Travels to Bangladesh and Thailand

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.