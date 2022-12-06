SMS Texting Leader TrueDialog Demystifies the Difference Between Long and Short Codes
There's frequent confusion on when to use Long Codes vs. Short Codes with SMS text messaging. SMS leader TrueDialog demystifies the difference.
Unlike other solutions, TrueDialog has invested in building direct carrier connections which eliminate the middleman and provide its customers with huge benefits”AUSTIN , TX, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- More and more businesses are integrating SMS text messaging as a communications vehicle as it has fast become a more efficient method to reach customers confirming transactions and providing valuable promotions. But a frequently asked question is when to use Long Codes vs. Short Codes. SMS leader TrueDialog demystifies the difference between Long and Short Codes as it’s one of the most important factors to consider when deciding to use text messaging and many people don’t understand the implications of using one or the other.
Long Code vs Short Code SMS Texting Options
Long Codes
Long Codes are 10-digit numbers used for direct two-way communication with two or more parties. Following the traditional number format of landlines and cell phones, Long Codes are used in voice calls, faxes and text messages.
The ability to call and text from the same number has distinct advantages. The most significant is providing customers direct access to a brand via a single point of contact.
Long Codes are ideal for creating personalized experiences and seamless two-way conversations. However, carrier restrictions prohibit sending mass SMS marketing messages using Long Codes. Violations can spur legal action and cause vendors to forfeit Long Codes already assigned.
Hence, Short Codes are essential as well.
Short Codes
Short Codes serve entirely different purposes from Long Codes. These five to six-digit numbers are used frequently for marketing, alerts and mass one-way communication. Short Codes are designed for sending bulk SMS marketing messages and mass notifications.
Although less personal than Long Codes, Short Codes facilitate messaging millions of clients or subscribers at the same time. Yet, this messaging format also has limitations.
Shared Short Codes are the most common option among smaller SMS text messaging providers. A “shared” number means multiple businesses use the exact same code. The differentiator being the keyword brands use to connect with their customers.
For example, Short Code 95660 may respond to keyword “drive” for an auto dealer and “pedal” for a bike shop. The problem is Shared Short Codes cannot engage in two-way dialog using the same channel. Additionally, they are unable to retain conversational data for administrative purposes for more than a short period of time.
While some SMS vendors claim this is possible, most implementations fall far short for enterprise brands focused on customer service. The result forces customers to use alternate contact methods to continue the conversation, adding yet another layer of friction and creating a less personal experience.
To combat this problem, some providers offer Dedicated Short Codes with unfettered access. However, this option can be expensive and still makes customers call back using a different number.
The solution? Choosing a provider who offers all three options at once, Long Codes, Shared Short Codes and Dedicated Short Codes to fit an array of business scenarios.
TrueDialog - SMS Text Messaging Experts
TrueDialog is a dynamic solution for enterprise-grade SMS texting capabilities. Its five-star-rated platform includes an ISO 9001 database, direct carrier connections, 99.9% uptime and true native Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Salesforce.com integrations. For businesses serious about implementing an enterprise-grade MS Dynamics text messaging solution to deliver personalized customer engagement at scale, TrueDialog is an ideal solution.
One of its key features enables seamless texting with both Short Codes and Long Codes all combined in the same thread, so businesses can send mass text messages and then effortlessly engage in one-to-one texting conversations at scale.
Unlike other solutions, TrueDialog has invested in building direct carrier connections which eliminate the middleman and provide its customers with two huge benefits: 1) improved deliverability by reducing potential points of failure and reliance on third parties, and 2) a lower cost structure which allows TrueDialog to price its service significantly lower than the competition.
To experience their scalable solution, TrueDialog offers a free trial.
About TrueDialog
Headquartered in Austin, TX, TrueDialog is the premier messaging platform that creates better customer connections. From 1:1 SMS communications, to mass text messages, or multi-user, team-based customer support, TrueDialog enables all these solutions at scale. TrueDialog is API-centric, with native SFDC and MS Dynamics implementations. And with 99.9% uptime and direct carrier connections, TrueDialog gives businesses the reliability they need and enables them to cut costs. For more information, visit www.TrueDialog.com.
