CalAmp Appoints Tech Finance Veteran, Jikun Kim, as SVP and Chief Financial Officer

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP), a connected intelligence company that helps people and organizations improve operational performance, today announced that effective January 9, 2023, Jikun Kim, 58, will commence employment as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of CalAmp Corp. (the “ Company ”). Mr. Kim will serve as principal financial officer and principal accounting officer. Xiaolian (Cindy) Zhang will cease service as Interim Chief Financial Officer, and will continue to serve as Senior Vice President, Financial Planning and Analysis, and Erik Schulz will cease service as Interim Principal Accounting Officer, and will continue to serve as Vice President and Corporate Controller.



Mr. Kim currently serves as Chief Financial Officer of Momentus, Inc., a Nasdaq-listed space infrastructure company, a position he has held since September 2020. Prior to Momentus, from January 2019 to September 2020, Mr. Kim served as the Chief Financial Officer at Formlabs Inc., a 3D printer company. From June 2016 to December 2019, Mr. Kim served as the Chief Financial Officer at EMCORE Corporation, a Nasdaq-listed company producing advanced semiconductor products, and from February 2015 to June 2016, he served as Chief Financial Officer at Merex Group, a defense and space company,; and from June 2009 to February 2015, Mr. Kim served as Chief Financial Officer at AeroVironment, Inc., a Nasdaq-listed aviation and aerospace technology company. Mr. Kim received an M.B.A. degree from Columbia Business School, an M.S. degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of California at Los Angeles and a B.S. degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of California at Berkeley.

“Jikun' s extensive public company experience in technology and his unique combination of engineering and finance expertise made him the ideal candidate,” said Jeff Gardner. “His track record of partnering with his colleagues and his excellent communications skills allowed him to stand out in a very competitive process. I look forward to partnering with him to accelerate our transformation to a growing, profitable telematics SaaS solutions provider.”

“It’s an exciting time to be joining CalAmp,” said Kim. “The telematics market is dynamic and evolving quickly. Recent challenges with global supply chains have just underscored the important role they play as organizations around the world seek to monitor and track their vital assets in real time. I am happy to be joining CalAmp and contribute to the Company’s growth as it expands the list of organizations around the world using their leading telematics solutions.”

