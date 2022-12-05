VeriKlick

VeriKlick LLC Announces the Launch of their Interview Management System Powering Direct Sourcing Programs

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VeriKlick is proud to announce that they have launched their Interview Management System (IMS) which will add AI power to clients Direct Sourcing programs. VeriKlick has designed a powerful platform which helps organizations with their direct sourcing programs by providing Hire Ready candidates. The platform provides access to a massive database of resumes and profiles, which can be searched and filtered according to specific criteria. VeriKlick’s IMS makes it easier for organizations to identify and contact potential candidates. VeriKlick’s IMS also provides an efficient solution for managing the recruitment process, such as tracking applications, scheduling interviews and data analytics.

VeriKlick's platform allows its clients to optimize their direct sourcing programs by connecting them to the largest network of job boards available in the market. Clients can search the talent pods available in any location in one single platform. Clients are able to view multiple filters and drill down to specific talent requirements for their direct sourcing programs. VeriKlick’s cutting-edge platform is revolutionizing the way companies collect and utilize candidate interview feedback data. VeriKlick provides 90% of feedback data, making it an invaluable tool as companies look to improve their hiring process and engage hire ready talent.

In addition to its high percentage of feedback data, VeriKlick also offers a number of other features that make it a leader in the direct sourcing platform market. The features include open API’s, Candidate Verification, Live Coding, Real Time data analytics, and Customizable Reporting. Assessment scorecards are another benefit of VeriKlick’s platform.

About VeriKlick

Established in 2018, VeriKlick is an end-to-end AI powered Interview Management System that provides real time video, voice mapping, facial biometrics, candidate assessment scorecards and candidate pipeline management for future workforce planning. VeriKlick is the only platform to use patent pending technology with real-time data to verify candidates at every stage of the hiring process ensuring that companies are selecting Hire Ready talent. VeriKlick continues Transforming the Nextgen Staffing Industry.

https://veriklick.com/