Magnetic North Acquisition Corp. Announces Investor Call

/EIN News/ -- **Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or release publication, distribution or dissemination, directly or indirectly, in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. Securities Laws**

CALGARY, Alberta and TORONTO, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnetic North Acquisition Corp. (TSXV: MNC; MNC.PR.A) (“Magnetic North” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it will be holding an investor call on Monday, December 5th, 2022 at 10:00am Calgary time. All investors are welcome to attend and can find the web link on the Company’s website at www.magneticnac.com. Dial in information will also be provided.

About Magnetic North Acquisition Corp.

Magnetic North invests and manages businesses on behalf of its shareholders and believes that capital alone does not always lead to success. With offices in Calgary and Toronto, our experienced management team applies its considerable management, operations and capital markets expertise to ensure its investee companies are as successful as possible for shareholders. Magnetic North shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the stock symbol MNC. For more information about Magnetic North, visit its website at www.magneticnac.com. Magnetic North’s securities filings can also be accessed at www.sedar.com.

For further information, please contact:

Graeme Dick Stephen McCormick
Investor Relations VP, Capital Markets
403-451-0939 403-451-0939
graeme@colwellcapital.com stephen@magneticnac.com 

