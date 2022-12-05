The Packaging Company Celebrates Crown Ridge Farms’ Impressive Wins at 100th Royal Agricultural Winter Fair

Jenna Ponzo, owner of Crown Ridge Farms, poses with champion Crown Ridge Indiana Joves, and her well-awarded show team. Crown Ridge Farms’ attention-grabbing display sign is digitally cut from lightweight and easy-to-hang black and white foam plank. In addition to all five ponies winning their classes, Crown Ridge Farms’ display also won the Royal’s 2022 Tack Room Competition.

