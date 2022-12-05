The Packaging Company Celebrates Crown Ridge Farms’ Impressive Wins at 100th Royal Agricultural Winter Fair
Jenna Ponzo, owner of Crown Ridge Farms, poses with champion Crown Ridge Indiana Joves, and her well-awarded show team.
Crown Ridge Farms’ attention-grabbing display sign is digitally cut from lightweight and easy-to-hang black and white foam plank.
All five of Crown Ridge Farms’ show ponies at the legendary fair finish top three in their classes, one securing overall champion of Canada.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Packaging Company, award-winning online source of stock and custom packaging for businesses of all sizes, congratulates Crown Ridge Farms on their well-deserved wins, both in and out of the show ring, at the 100th Royal Winter Agricultural Fair. Also known as the Royal, the fair is situated at Exhibition Place during early November and celebrates the best in agriculture, local food, and equestrian competitions from across Canada.
Crown Ridge Farms presented five of their show ponies, each finishing top three in their classes and bringing home multiple ribbons. A testament to their breeding and training expertise, homebred pony Crown Ridge Indiana Joves won placement in all five of his individual classes, finishing as champion in three classes (Star Search Challenge Cup Champion, Senior Champion & Reserve, and Grand Champion & Reserve) and declared overall champion out of 70 competition ponies.
In addition, two Crown Ridge Farms show ponies won reserve champion status and two others finished second in their classes.
The Packaging Company has proudly been a sponsor of Crown Ridge Farms for several years, supplying the eye-catching black and white wall sign and horse stall nameplates that bring their tack room display together. The signs are created using a digital cutting table that cuts computer-designed artwork out of large yet lightweight black and white foam planks. Once the elements are cut and colour-swapped, the signs are sent through a heating machine to seal them into one piece.
One of the unique competitions at the Royal is the Tack Room Competition, encouraging competitors to dress up their tack rooms and horse stalls in décor that expresses their personality and honours the Royal. As part of the rules, main displays cannot stand out more than one meter or damage the stalls themselves. Thanks to their shallow profile and lightweight nature, Crown Ridge Farms' signs avoid damaging surfaces and don’t require any easels or complicated supports to hang them.
Brought together with an equestrian, classy, and Christmas-themed display, the signs drew attention and comments from both competition judges and fellow competitors and led Crown Ridge Farms to win the 2022 Tack Room Competition—an honour they also won during the previous fair in 2019.
“Our thanks to The Packaging Company for their sponsorship and support,” says Jenna Ponzo, owner of Crown Ridge Farms. “The sign is such a unique and striking part of our display that we received countless compliments from competitors and spectators at the Royal—many of whom tell us they were specifically pointed in our direction to see it. It’s such a memorable, effective promo for our farm.”
Crown Ridge Farms is a Welsh and hunter pony breeding farm in Collingwood, Ontario. With a program focused on producing hunter ponies intended to become show ponies, their mares and stallions have proven pedigrees and show records. They encourage and develop the kid-friendly temperament necessary for ponies to bond with young riders, accept commands, and excel in show rings.
The Packaging Company carries both stock and specialized packaging supplies, chosen specifically to help businesses scale their packaging needs as their business grows. Their comprehensive Custom Shop offers a smart selection of custom packaging options, each including a free and easy-to-use design program allowing customers to create packaging that looks exactly the way they intend. Visit The Packaging Company website to discover more of their offerings.
