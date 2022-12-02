FAO Report: The Russian-Ukraine conflict continues to disrupt global agriculture as inflation drives prices higher
CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, December 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A 2022 report by the Food and Agriculture Association of the United Nations entitled “The importance of Ukraine and the Russian Federation for global agricultural markets and the risks associated with the current conflict” cautions that the ongoing conflict in the region will expose the agricultural industry to “increased vulnerability to shocks and volatility”.
According to the FAO report:
"In 2021, either the Russia Federation or Ukraine (or both) ranked amongst the top three global exporters of wheat, maize, rapeseed, sunflower seeds and sunflower oil, while the Russian Federation also stood as the world’s top exporter of nitrogen fertilizers and the second leading supplier of both potassic and phosphorous fertilizers."
The combined impact of global monetary inflation resulting from expansionary fiscal and monetary policy, driven by the US Federal Reserve and global central banks, and the uncertainty of supply of cereal crops and fertilizers is likely to drive agricultural commodities higher and place the additional burden of meeting global food demand on producers in the United States and Canada.
Stephen Johnston, managing partner with Veripath Farmland Partners, said:
“It is no longer possible to ignore the current inflationary impact on our lives, and the current macro-economic conditions seem undeniably similar to those of the 1970s – expansionary fiscal and monetary policy combined with global supply disruptions due to Covid and the Russian-Ukraine conflict. The growing conflict in Eastern Europe, while tragic and disruptive, has brought with it increasing investor attention on the importance of investing in Canada’s politically stable farmland market.”
Who is Veripath?
Veripath is a Canadian alternative investment firm focusing on farmland. Veripath believes that there are a number of factors that are supportive of the Canadian farmland investment premise, a few of which are highlighted below.
• Value: Canada has some of the most competitively priced farmland in the developed world – particularly on a productivity adjusted pricing basis.
• Diversification: Farmland exhibits low correlation to traditional stock/bond investments so can improve portfolio risk diversification.
• ESG: Western Canadian zero-till portfolios capture material amounts of carbon.
• Inflation Hedging: Farmland has historically had strong inflation/stagflation hedging capabilities and outperformed in real terms during periods of low real rates/high inflation.
• Demand: Farmland is a non-volatile way to capture the anticipated incremental demand coming from population growth and growing demands for food, feed, fuel and water globally.
• Veripath divides the Canadian market into two separate geographies of ~84M acres each in order to streamline and simplify farmland ownership regulatory compliance. Veripath Farmland (UR) LP invests in all of Canada (excluding SK and MB) and Veripath Farmland LP invests just in SK and MB. The two sister Funds have the same terms and fee structures.
Veripath Farmland Funds
