Submit Release
News Search

There were 754 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 313,112 in the last 365 days.

InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Design for Headphones (CPC-671)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a pair of headphones that would create an effect similar to placing the hands over the ears in a concave manner," said an inventor, from E. Hartford, Conn., "so I invented the BRIGHT SOUND. My design could ultimately enhance the listening experience."

The invention provides an improved design for headphones. In doing so, it enhances audio clarity. It also helps block out exterior or ambient noise and sound. As a result, it allows the user to immerse himself in listening. The invention features an inventive design that is easy to use so it is ideal for music/media enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Connecticut sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CPC-671, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-improved-design-for-headphones-cpc-671-301684904.html

SOURCE InventHelp

You just read:

InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Design for Headphones (CPC-671)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.