Cyclomedia Cyclomedia data capture vehicle Cyclomedia awarded contract extension with Prince George’s County, Maryland

Collaboration will continue through 2027

In two short years, they have done a masterful job of....distributing Cyclomedia’s solution offering to a multitude of departments that are benefiting from its capabilities.” — Jason Sealy, Cyclomedia Sales Executive

MIDDLETON, WI, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cyclomedia, the leading provider of accurate geospatial imagery-data and data analytics, is proud to announce that it has recently been awarded a six-year contract extension from Prince George’s County, Maryland. The extension to the County’s 2020 contract was announced on September 21, 2022.

“I’m so pleased that we are continuing our partnership with Prince George’s County, MD. In two short years, they have done a masterful job of capitalizing on their Enterprise Licensing by distributing Cyclomedia’s solution offering to a multitude of departments that are benefiting from its capabilities,” says Jason Sealy, Cyclomedia Sales Executive.

The partnership has enabled the County to support its Office of Information Technology – GIS Division (OIT-GIS) and the many departments and agencies that it serves, such as Planning, Addressing, Public Safety, and their Department of Public Works & Transportation.

Cyclomedia’s solution will be used by the County to:

- Identify and confirm resident addressing information

- Remotely visualize and inspect areas of interest throughout the County

- Validate, measure, and extract data in a GIS format

- Remotely inspect the County’s assets within the right-of-way

Cyclomedia will perform three county-wide data captures over the next six years, covering nearly 5,000 miles of road. The project will include the use of Cyclomedia’s high resolution street-level imagery and LiDAR data, along with enterprise licensing to Cyclomedia’s Software-as-a-Service, Street SmartTM. The County’s many departments can use the data in areas such as permitting complaints and compliance, dispatch assistance, storm drain inspection, and more. The data collected will help the County improve the efficacy of their current workflows by minimizing the need to leave the office.

Cyclomedia's Public Works Solution