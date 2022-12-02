Expansion of Amphi™ High-Performance Biosurfactants Answers Formulator Needs for Multifunctional, Natural Surfactants
— Greg Smith, Locus PI's VP Americas
- Locus Performance Ingredients launches Amphi™ CL and Amphi™ CH sophorolipids as versatile, 100% biobased surfactant alternatives for use as wetting agents, emulsifiers and dispersants in industrial applications
- The Amphi lactonic and linear biosurfactants provide formulators with broad pH tolerance and HLB range, and the ability to match-pair blend to optimize solvency and detergency
- All three Amphi biosurfactants have REACH registration clearing the way for entry into the EU specialty chemicals marketplace
Locus Performance Ingredients® (Locus PI) has expanded its Amphi™ line of 100% biobased biosurfactants to maximize product performance and sustainability in the global industrial surfactant market. New ingredients, Amphi CL and Amphi CH, join TSCA-registered Amphi M to provide customizable biosurfactant solutions for broader use in industrial product applications, including institutional and industrial cleaning, metalworking fluids, CASE, agricultural adjuvants, and more. The Amphi ingredient line features a range of HLB and foaming characteristics, providing formulators with the flexibility needed for formulation optimization.
The expanded Amphi line of biosurfactants features sophorolipids—a type of biosurfactant in the glycolipid class—that have many unique advantages over chemical-based and other bio-based surfactants. They are designed to provide formulators with cost-effective, sustainable solutions that replace and outperform legacy surfactants used in the global industrial market.
Amphi CL is a low HLB, low to no foaming, hydrophobic sophorolipid that acts as an effective emulsifier when used in product formulations. Amphi CH is a high HLB, high pH tolerant, medium foaming, hydrophilic sophorolipid with excellent detergency.
“The Amphi biosurfactant line expansion gives product formulators a wider range of functionality and efficacy that’s unmatched by other bio-based surfactants,” said Greg Smith, VP Americas for Locus PI. “The biosurfactants can be formulated as degreasers (Amphi M), emulsifiers (Amphi CL) and detergents (Amphi CH) with the ability to customize by foaming and HLB needs. They have the highest levels of activity, consistency and unmatched multifunctionality, coupled with a near-zero carbon footprint.”
Amphi Biosurfactant Line Expansion Accelerates Clean-Label Product Development
Amphi M, CL and CH all have distinct characteristics that are ending formulators search for surfactant alternatives and fast-tracking the development of clean-label products. Formulation advantages to using the biosurfactants include:
Approvals and Certifications:
The entire Amphi line of biosurfactants is REACH registered, Amphi M is TSCA and CleanGredients approved for use in Safer Choice-certified products, including for direct release applications. Market-ready ingredients listed in the CleanGredients database, like Amphi, streamline time to market for formulators by being available for immediate Safer Choice product label adoption.
Multifunctionality:
What further sets the Amphi biosurfactants apart are their very low critical micelle concentration (CMC), nonionic and anionic characters, and improved surface tension reduction. These valuable properties allow the biosurfactants to have multiple modes of action in a formulation—with the potential to replace a variety of primary and co-surfactants. The result is lower use rates, lower in-formula cost and superior performance.
Blendability and Customization:
The most appealing feature of the Amphi biosurfactant line expansion is the ability to match-pair blend Amphi CL and Amphi CH. This allows formulators to dial in the solvency and detergency needed for many of today’s cleaning challenges.
Sustainability:
Like their Amphi M predecessor, Amphi CL and CH are produced from renewable agricultural materials in a low-carbon production process. The ingredients are USDA certified for containing 100% biobased content, highly biocompatible and readily biodegradable. All of the biosurfactants have zero 1,4-dioxane, formaldehyde or residual ethylene oxide—removing all Proposition 65 issues. They are also palm oil free, avoiding the deforestation and human rights issues association with palm-based ingredients.
For more information on the high-activity Amphi and formulation options for industrial applications, visit LocusPI.com/Amphi.
About Locus Performance Ingredients®
Locus Performance Ingredients (Locus PI) is an award-winning green tech company dedicated to developing environmentally friendly biosurfactant solutions that replace legacy surfactants and eliminate regulatory challenges in CPG and industrial markets. Using advanced, modular fermentation technology with a near-zero carbon footprint, the team creates performance-driven, sustainable ingredients that are USDA certified as 100% biobased and non-GMO, with no palm oil, Proposition 65, EO, formaldehyde or other trace chemicals. Each multifunctional ingredient can be used in a multitude of personal care, household and industrial applications, with low usage rates, superb multifunctionality and superior performance. Locus PI gets its core scientific capabilities from its parent company, Locus Fermentation Solutions (Locus FS), an Ohio-based, globally recognized biosurfactant company. For more information, visit LocusPI.com.
