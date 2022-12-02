K’alley, the 1st Ever Marketing Graduate & Rapper, Releases Brand-New Hit Song ‘On God this is a Freestyle’

The song has already been viewed over 400,000 times on social media and streaming platforms.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- K’alley rapper is pleased to announce the formal release of his already trending new hit song, On God this a Freestyle.Tyler Darnell Hightower, known professionally as K'alley , is a young Black music artist, social media influencer, and marketing specialist from the United States. He is best known for his Brand, "H.O.O.D (Hopelessly Observing Our Demise) Kid," which encompasses a series of albums and clothing line. K'alley is also best known for his vast online presence and remarkable usage of marketing tactics, which has earned him over 34 million views between Instagram and Tik Tok, with his most watched video peaking at 4.6 million views on TikTok. K’alley is known as the ‘ rapper X marketing specialist,’ as he is the only rapper to graduate from college with a 4.0 GPA with a degree in Marketing – a move specifically designed so he could learn to effectively market his own music.In his most recent news, K’alley has officially released his hottest track to date – On God this a Freestyle. The song was originally part of a pilot project in which K’alley previewed a number of different songs and observed which record people enjoyed the most. As it turned out, On God this a Freestyle got over 400,000 views and went on to become his feature release.“The most important aspect of building a following is being relatable. You simply can’t connect with someone who you can’t relate to,” K’alley says. “My plan for finding my biggest hit to date was simple: make a relatable TikTok video that promoted a song every single day. Some days got skipped, some videos did poor, but the key was to keep posting. Each video had to check off four important factors that make videos go viral, those factors being captions, video length, hashtags, and the hook (first 2 seconds of the video).”According to the rapper, another tactic was utilizing Spotify playlisting. To maximize this strategy, K’alley researched artists who sounded similar to him, discovered which playlist they were on, and made an attempt to contact the playlist creators to see if he would be able to be featured. This tactic worked. At present, the song has gone viral over 10 times on three different platforms, has been added to over 700 playlists, and holds the title as K’alley’s most streamed song - with over a whopping 120,000 streams and 1 million views in only two weeks.Although this is a very remarkable achievement, this is only the start for K’alley. Independent of music, the public can foresee great things from this young artist. In 2023, he aspires to open his own marketing firm to lend a helping hand to influencers, artists, and small businesses.For more information about rapper K’alley, please visit his Instagram page or on TikTok at https://www.tiktok.com/@papi_kalley About the ArtistTyler Darnell Hightower, aka rapper K'alley, was born in Compton, California, and grew up in the peach state of Georgia. While he currently 23 years of age, K’alley has been a music artist since he was just 15 years old, dropping six projects since then - with three now being available on all streaming platforms. In 2019, K’alley rapper also became the CEO of his own music label.K’alley is no stranger to hard work, having graduated from Georgia State University in 2021 (summa cum laude – top 10% of the university) – despite growing up in poverty in a single parent household. Additionally, upon graduation, he became a marketing executive within his own business. Since then, K’alley has been focused on gaining mainstream appeal with his music. At the start of 2021, K’alley started garnishing a huge audience across social media and, in 2022, had his first major hit song.