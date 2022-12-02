Winston-Salem Choice Neighborhood Phase One Breaks Ground
Phase One – Mixed-Income Housing Development Groundbreaking on Tuesday, December 6, 2022
Breaking ground at this historic site marks the beginning of change. Residents of this neighborhood will experience community investment and opportunity not seen in more than fifty years.”ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- McCormack Baron Salazar, the Housing Authority of Winston-Salem, and the City of Winston-Salem are pleased to announce the groundbreaking of the Winston-Salem Choice Neighborhood Phase 1. The first phase will be built on the long-closed Brown School site and will include eighty-one garden and townhouse apartments with a mix of 1-, 2-, 3- and 4-bedroom units.
— Vincent Bennett, CEO - MBS
In 2013, Winston-Salem was awarded the Choice Neighborhoods Planning Grant, and in 2019, winning $30 million for the Choice Neighborhoods Implementation Grant. The Choice Neighborhoods Initiative (CNI) is one of HUD’s signature programs that leverages significant public and private support with locally driven strategies that address struggling neighborhoods with severely distressed public housing while utilizing a comprehensive approach to neighborhood transformation.
“Breaking ground at this historic site marks the beginning of change” said Vince Bennett, CEO of McCormack Baron. “Residents of this neighborhood will experience community investment and opportunity not seen in more than fifty years.”
Over the next four years, the CNI program is designed to bring over four hundred units of affordable housing and neighborhood transformation to the Northeast Winston-Salem community. Amenities will include green space, on site management, and community space. The combine redevelopment of Cleveland Avenue Homes for phases 2-5, replacing a distressed and obsolete public housing site, to become a high-quality, safe, sustainable, and well-managed mixed-income, mixed-use, multi-generational community.
Case management and supportive services for currently families of Cleveland Avenue Homes is being provided by Urban Strategies, Inc. (www.urbanstrategiesinc.org)
Leasing opportunities at the Winston – Salem Choice Neighborhood Phase 1 will begin in early 2024.
About McCormack Baron Salazar, Inc.
McCormack Baron Salazar is one of the nation’s leading developers, property managers, and asset managers of economically integrated urban neighborhoods. Since 1973, the firm has been an innovator of community development and urban revitalization in forty-eight cities, having built more than 25,000 high-quality homes with total development costs of over $5 billion.
