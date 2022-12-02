THE MÉTIS NATIONAL COUNCIL OFFERS CONGRATULATIONS TO THE MÉTIS NATION OF ALBERTA ON HISTORIC CONSTITUTION RATIFICATION

The Métis National Council wishes to recognize all the hard work of Métis citizens in Alberta in achieving this historic outcome.

/EIN News/ -- Ottawa, ON, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Métis National Council wishes to extend its congratulations to the citizens of the Métis Nation of Alberta in achieving this historic outcome with the ratification of their new Constitution. Citizens of the Métis Nation of Alberta (MNA) voted throughout November on the Otipemisiwak Métis Government Constitution, the next step towards self-government, self-determination, and reconciliation.

Métis National Council President Cassidy Caron shared the following message of congratulations. “The MNA Constitution is so incredibly important, something that many of our Elders and leaders have been working towards for generations. I want to recognize the hard work and dedication of President Poitras, the MNA provincial leadership, community leaders, youth, Elders, and all Métis citizens who have contributed to the conversations that have shaped the develop of this Constitution. You are all leaders in building a bright, prosperous, and strong future for the Métis Nation. Today, and every day, I am so proud to be Métis.”

This historic outcome for the Métis Nation of Alberta brings all Métis together in celebration, as this helps in realizing Louis Riel’s ultimate vision of self-government for all Métis across the Homeland. The Métis National Council looks forward to seeing how this process unfolds and will continue to support the work happening in Alberta and across the Homeland in achieving this vision.

Since 1983, the Métis National Council has been the national and international voice of the Métis Nation within Canada. Through the Canada-Métis Nation Accord, the MNC advocates on behalf of its Governing Members—the democratically elected Métis Governments of Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta and British Columbia—to advance Métis rights and interests within their respective jurisdictions, including the implementation of the Métis Nation’s inherent right to self-determination and self-government. The MNC is committed to accountability and transparency within its operations, and to its relationships with MNC Governing Members. Cassidy Caron is the President of the Métis National Council.

