UAE National Day

On behalf of the United States of America, I want to convey our sincere warm wishes to the people of the United Arab Emirates as you celebrate your 51st National Day.

Our partnership is strong, as represented by our troops who have served together in defense of our shared security, the tens of thousands of Emiratis who have studied at American universities, business leaders from each country working together to pursue economic opportunity, and the exceptional and wide-ranging cooperation between our two governments. I commend the United Arab Emirates for the historic cooperation with Israel forged over the past two years through the Abraham Accords. I also commend the work of the Negev Forum, as well as our collective work with India through I2U2, which is striving to deliver tangible benefits to the region and beyond and make real our aspirations for greater regional integration in the Middle East and beyond. I also congratulate you on the success of Expo 2020 Dubai, demonstrating the UAE’s resilience despite COVID’s various mutations. We continue advancing our joint efforts to combat climate change, including through the historic recent launch of a US-UAE climate cooperation partnership, and we will continue to support your efforts when you host COP28 next year. We remain hopeful for an enduring peace throughout the Arabian Peninsula and appreciate your efforts to this end.

May you enjoy continued peace and prosperity during this National Day celebration and beyond.