Wencor Announces Global Distribution Partnership With TA Aerospace

PEACHTREE CITY, GEORGIA, USA, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TA Aerospace has selected Wencor as an authorized distributor supporting the global commercial aftermarket and OEM market segments, as well as selecting Wencor as the preferred channel for Defense. The multi-year agreement allows Wencor to support these channels through its global stocking facilities and on-site service locations at key customers.

The global agreement includes TA’s full suite of metallic and elastomer clamping systems, molded grommets, and thermal fire barrier insulation solutions for the worldwide aerospace and defense markets.

Strategic Benefits

•Consistent customer experience. Wencor has successfully supported the commercial aftermarket, defense, and OEM market segments for 60 years. By creating a global channel partnership, all customers will benefit as they purchase TA products from the #1 rated distributor in customer satisfaction*.

•New & improved service offerings: Wencor’s on-site presence, technical expertise and value-added services will bring expanded solutions to operators around the globe for TA’s material solutions.

•Accelerates Defense and OEM growth strategy: The TA partnership is a key feature of Wencor’s growing portfolio of OEM partnerships to the defense and OEM market segments, enabled by investments in people, products, and process in the region.

Management Perspective

“We are excited to begin our partnership, which allows Wencor to deliver TA Aerospace products with our industry-leading support to the Defense, OEM, and global commercial aftermarket community. TA’s engineered solutions and Wencor’s value-added service offerings will continue to set the standard by which our shared customers are served. We pride ourselves on bringing our key principles innovative product solutions to customers that improve material availability, increase reliability, and maintain sustainable cost of ownership,” said Hunter Mitchem, Wencor President of Distribution.

“We are pleased to partner with Wencor to grow our sales in the defense and commercial markets. They have demonstrated an ability to bring new opportunities in commercial OEM and aftermarket and, with the acquisition of ASC, are well-positioned for growth in defense,” said Joe Llanes, TA Aerospace President.

About Wencor

Wencor Group has been a trusted partner in aerospace and defense for over 60 years, offering CMM and DER repairs, PMA and an extensive network of distribution solutions to help make flights safer and more cost effective. We support most of the commercial airlines, repair stations and OEMs worldwide through our corporate affiliates; Wencor, Absolute Aviation Services, Accessory Technologies Corporation, Aerospace Coatings International, Aviatron, Inc., Fortner Engineering & Manufacturing, PHS/MWA Aviation Services, Silver Wings Aerospace, Soundair Aviation Services ASC Industries and Kitco Defense. Wencor Group is headquartered in the Atlanta, Georgia area with additional offices in Alabama, California, Florida, New York, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Washington, Amsterdam, Singapore, Shanghai, and Istanbul. For more information, please visit wencor.com and join Wencor on LinkedIn.

About TA

TA Aerospace is a world leader in the design and manufacture of products for extreme environments that includes metallic and elastomer clamping systems, molded grommets, and thermal fire barrier insulation. TA excels in providing engineering solutions to customer’s needs. It has a fully staffed R&D lab that keeps TA in the forefront on new materials in the elastomer industry.

Contacts:

WENCOR
sales@wencor.com
+1-678-490-0140
www.wencor.com

TA Aerospace
tam.sales@taaerospace.com
www.taaerospace.com

* #1 ranking in Canaccord Genuity Distributor Customer Satisfaction Survey, as presented during 2021 SpeedNews Annual Commercial Aviation Industry Suppliers Conference

Kathryn Aronhalt
WENCOR
+1 678-490-0140
sales@wencor.com

