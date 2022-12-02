Thailand National Day

On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the Kingdom of Thailand as it celebrates Thai National Day.

This past year, the United States and Thailand have strengthened our partnership and alliance. Thailand successfully hosted the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum, and we held our first-ever Strategic and Defense Dialogue. Our cooperation was far reaching, from energy and sustainability to regional security. As we enter the 190th anniversary of our diplomatic relationship, the United States is committed to deepening the economic, security, health, and people-to-people ties that exist between our two countries. In the coming year, as we work together to advance our cooperation through the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework and the implementation of the U.S.-Thai Communiqué on Strategic Alliance and Partnership, we welcome Thailand’s leadership in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.

Congratulations to all the people of Thailand on this important day. We are honored to have you as a friend, partner, and ally. I wish you a peaceful and prosperous year ahead.