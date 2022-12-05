Looming Physician Shortage Impact May be Lessened by New Book

Patient Empowerment 101 Book

Online learning accompanies Patient Empowerment 101: More than a book, it’s an adventure!

I wrote in a conversational tone to put readers at ease and show them how easy it is to maximize their medical care while they minimize their medical costs. To them, I am Ann, not Dr. Ann Hester.” — Ann Hester, M.D.

COLUMBIA, MD, USA, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- America is facing the possibility of an unprecedented shortage of physicians in the near future. The Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC) projects a shortage of 37,800 – 124,000 by 2034. This potentially catastrophic blow to the U.S. healthcare system can have a devastating impact on doctors and patients alike. Yet, there are steps anyone can take to mitigate the effects. An example is becoming empowered to optimize one’s care efficiently and effectively. When patients can help their doctors help them promptly, and with the need for fewer expensive tests and procedures, everyone wins.

Physician reveals little-known patient empowerment tips in a fun and engaging manner.

Patient Empowerment 101 teaches invaluable healthcare principles once known only by medical professionals. There is a sister website, PatientEmpowerment101.com, created exclusively for book readers. Internal web pages with fun quizzes and videos featuring life-like doctors giving medical tips are accessible via the URLs provided in the book. Readers will be empowered to communicate with doctors on a level never before imagined. They will learn specific questions doctors often ask about a variety of common symptoms so they can prepare in advance for upcoming appointments. In essence, they will learn to think thru their illness when symptoms first begin. Symptom-specific questionnaires are provided in the book as well. Additional copies can be downloaded from the website and saved to the desktop. All charts are in Word format, so users can fill them in, save them, and print them.

Readers will also learn how to develop and maintain a concise copy of personal health records, a must in this healthcare climate. Essential components of a medical record are explained, and downloadable charts are provided. Other topics include proven tips to make any hospital stay safer, an overview of the various types of health insurance, and the eight most important elements of a patient’s description of new symptoms.

Features:

1. Learn how to communicate with physicians on an unprecedented level.

2. Prepare for upcoming visits to the doctor to make the most out of every minute.

3. Chart details of common symptoms that can help the doctor make a speedier diagnosis, often with fewer tests and procedures.

4. Learn how to pick the right doctor and research his credentials.

5. Understand various types of health insurance and go thru a case study.

6. Develop a personal copy of vital health records. Download charts to facilitate this process.

7. Understand the power of the health advocate, paid or free.

8. Learn tips on how to use technology to improve health.

9. Understand commonly ordered tests and terms a doctor may use when explaining results.

10. Review a glossary of standard medical terms. A pronunciation key is provided.

11. Understand standard medical abbreviations.

There is also a Patient Empowerment 101 Companion Book, which can serve as a general personal health record taken on doctor visits or to the emergency room. It’s easy to grab on the way out the door.

Patient Empowerment 101: More than a book, it’s an adventure! is available on Amazon. It’s free to read for those with Kindle Unlimited. A paperback version is also available.

