Project Management Institute Celebrates Contributions to Project Management Industry with Winners of 2022 PMI® Awards

Project Management Institute (PMI), the world's leading organization for the project management profession, announced the winners of the 2022 PMI® Awards during a reimagined award ceremony, themed as ILLUMINATE!, at PMI Global Summit. The PMI® Awards highlight project professionals, PMI chapters, groups and published works that advance the project management profession.

Since 1974, PMI has honored organizations and project professionals whose passion, talent, and expertise have made the greatest contributions to project management and PMI. This year's awards fall under three categories: PMI Project Awards, PMI Research and Academic Awards, and PMI Chapter Awards.

"As the home for project professionals across the globe, PMI celebrates the work that leads us forward–and those who make it possible," said Pierre Le Manh, President and Chief Executive Officer of Project Management Institute. "Through innovation, collaboration, and a dedication to outcomes that matter, this year's recognized work and project leaders model the qualities that drive the world forward—directing us all towards a brighter future."

PMI® Awards:

PMI® Project of the Year Award – This award is the highest project honor and recognizes a single project leading the way in the project management profession. Projects winning this award have achieved excellence of project management practices including superior organizational results, innovation, collaboration, and making positive impacts on society.

Winner: Creative Destruction Lab (CDL) Rapid Screening Consortium by Creative Destruction Lab

PMI® Large and Mega Project Award –This award recognizes complex projects that best deliver superior performance of project management practices, superior organizational results, and positive impacts on society with a project budget of more than US$50 million.

Winner: Route 2020 Project by Dubai Metro

Route 2020 Project by Dubai Metro Finalist: Al Madinah Mega Project by King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Center

Al Madinah Mega Project by King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Center Finalist: Sanmen AP1000 Phase I Project by the Shanghai Nuclear Engineering Research & Design Institute

PMI® Small and Mid-Size Project Award – This award recognizes complex projects that best deliver superior performance of project management practices, superior organizational results, and positive impacts on society with a project budget of less than US$50 million.

Winner: Medical Oxygen Plant (MOP) by Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL)

Medical Oxygen Plant (MOP) by Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) Finalist: COVID-19 300 ICU Hospital Beds by GDID Jubilee

COVID-19 300 ICU Hospital Beds by GDID Jubilee Finalist: Multiplan Advocacy Platform Implementation by UST

PMO of the Year® Award – This award honors a Project Management Office (PMO) that has added value to its organization through its support of successful strategic initiatives and demonstrated superior organizational project management capabilities. It also recognizes a PMO that has established a vision for value delivery and has had a positive and clear impact on business results.

Winner: Dubai Municipality Project Management Office

Dubai Municipality Project Management Office Finalist: Ontario Power Generation Enterprise Project Management Office

Ontario Power Generation Enterprise Project Management Office Finalist: Johnson & Johnson FS&T Project Management Office

PMI® Fellow Award – This is the highest and most prestigious individual award, honoring professionals for their service to the organization and profession.

PMI® Eric Jenett Person of the Year Award – This award recognizes and honors an individual who has made an outstanding contribution(s) to the project management profession or its practice through leadership, technical project management, and strategic and business management acumen.

Imre Szalay

Shivani Gupta

PMI® Rising Leader Award – This award recognizes and honors young professionals who have made a significant impact in advancing project management within an organization; advancing the knowledge and understanding of the practice of project management; and demonstrating an understanding of PMI standards, practices, and ethics.

Syed Ahsan Mustaqeem PE, PMP

Tu Dang Khoa

Taras Fedoruk

Innocentia Mahlangu

Samuel Michael Clark

PMI® Research and Academic Awards

The PMI Research and Academic Awards recognize individuals, groups, and published works that significantly advanced the concepts, knowledge, and practices of project, program, and portfolio management.

PMI® David I. Cleland Project Management Literature Award – The PMI David I. Cleland Project Management Literature Award recognizes the author(s) of a published book that significantly advances project management knowledge, concepts, and practice.

Winner: Antonio Nieto-Rodriguez for The Harvard Business Review Project Management Handbook

PMI® Research Achievement Award – The PMI Research Achievement Award recognizes and honors an individual whose work has significantly advanced the concepts, knowledge, and practices of project management through a published body of academic research.

Winners: Professor Nathalie Drouin, University of Quebec, Montreal Professor Ralf Müller, BI Norwegian Business School Professor Shankar Sankaran, University of Technology Sydney



PMI® Linn Stuckenbruck Teaching Excellence Award – The PMI Linn Stuckenbruck Teaching Excellence Award honors faculty members for excellence in teaching project management curricula in higher education.

Winner: Dr. Scott W. Kramer, Auburn University

PMI® Young Researcher Award – The PMI Young Researcher Award recognizes and celebrates emerging leaders in the academic field of project, program, and/or portfolio management with potential achievements to make a significant impact on the field and practice.

Winner: Dr. Johan Ninan, Delft University of Technology

PMI® Chapter Awards

The PMI Chapter Awards program provides recognition of volunteer efforts, motivates chapter leaders, and provides acknowledgment of their contributions toward achieving goals.

Category I - Chapters with 25-300 Members

Winner: PMI Gujarat, India Chapter - South Asia

PMI Gujarat, India Chapter - South Asia Finalists: PMI Columbus, Georgia Chapter - North America PMI Kazakhstan Chapter- Europe PMI Pernambuco, Brazil Chapter- Latin America PMI Taipei, Taiwan Chapter- Asia Pacific PMI Tunisia Chapter- Middle East/North Africa PMI Zimbabwe Chapter- Sub-Saharan Africa



Category II - Chapters with 301–1,500 Members

Winner: PMI Trivandrum, Kerala Chapter- South Asia

PMI Trivandrum, Kerala Chapter- South Asia Finalists: PMI Durham Highlands Chapter- North America PMI Kenya Chapter- Sub-Saharan Africa PMI Lebanon Chapter- Middle East/North Africa PMI Queensland Australia Chapter- Asia Pacific PMI Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil Chapter- Latin America PMI Southern Italy Chapter- Europe



Category III - Chapters with Over 1,500 Members

Winner: PMI Chicagoland Chapter- North America

PMI Chicagoland Chapter- North America Finalist: PMI Central Italy Chapter- Europe

