Martin Midstream Partners L.P. to Participate in the 2022 Wells Fargo Midstream and Utilities Symposium

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. MMLP ("MMLP" or the "Partnership") announced today that members of executive management will participate in the 2022 Wells Fargo Midstream and Utilities Symposium taking place Wednesday, December 7 and Thursday, December 8, 2022. A copy of the Partnership's presentation will be available by visiting the Partnership's website at www.MMLP.com.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. is a publicly traded limited partnership with a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The Partnership's primary business lines include: (1) terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products; (2) land and marine transportation services for petroleum products and by-products, chemicals, and specialty products; (3) sulfur and sulfur-based products processing, manufacturing, marketing and distribution; and (4) natural gas liquids marketing, distribution, and transportation services.

Additional information concerning Martin Midstream is available on its website at www.MMLP.com.

MMLP-E

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221202005356/en/