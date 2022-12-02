Submit Release
Industry Leader, LendingOne, Announces New Bridge to Perm SFR Portfolio Loan

LendingOne's Private Client Group adds Bridge to Perm SFR Portfolio to its suite of products and services for institutional investors

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LendingOne announced the launch of its newest product for institutional investors in the SFR space: Bridge to Perm SFR Portfolio. This one-close loan gives borrowers the time to aggregate assets and lock in a fixed interest rate at origination for the permanent loan.

"After conversations with our institutional clients, we recognized the shift in strategies they were experiencing in this changing market over the past 6 months," Matthew Neisser, CEO of LendingOne, commented. "We are excited to be the first lender to bring a Bridge to Perm SFR Portfolio product to the SFR industry. It seems particularly well suited for Build-to-Rent forward purchase agreements."

Bridge to Perm SFR Portfolio will make a great addition to the suite of products and services LendingOne's Private Client Group offers to institutional clients. The Private Client Group is a team of dedicated industry professionals, providing enhanced relationship management services, life-cycle SFR investment services, and customized financing solutions.

"We pride ourselves on our flexibility, transparency, and industry expertise," Jaime Arouh, VP of Capital Markets and Head of Private Client added. "That is why we were able to adapt this product to meet the needs and concerns of our clients in this evolving real estate market."

Bridge to Perm SFR Portfolio Terms:

  • Loan Size: $10M - $75M
  • Aggregation Period up to 12 Months
  • Terms: 5,7,10-Year Fixed Rate
  • Fixed Rate Lock at Origination

Contact:
Learn more at: LendingOne.com/Private-Client-Group
Jaime Arouh, VP of Capital Markets and Head of Private Client Group
(561) 325-8224
Matthew de Tessan, Director of Private Client Group
(720) 647-7084

Visit Us on LinkedIn

About Us:
LendingOne was founded in 2014 to help serve the unique needs of real estate investors, landlords, developers, and real estate funds. The company is one of the country's largest and fastest growing national direct private lenders and uses its own capital as well as its extensive real estate experience to provide quick and reliable funding for clients. LendingOne's commitment to transparency and long-term, strategic partnerships has led to thousands of repeat customers per year.

LendingOne offers an extensive range of loans — including rental, fix and flip, portfolio rental, new construction, multi-family bridge, and fix-to-rent — in 46 states. The company is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, and has regional offices in Charlotte, NC, New York City, and Denver, CO.

Media Contact

Michael Dellarciprete, LendingOne, 1 (561) 765-6216, mdellarciprete@lendingone.com

 

SOURCE LendingOne

