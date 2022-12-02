Agricultural technology startups take root in Wisconsin

From left to right: SeedLinked co-founders Dylan Bruce, Nico Enjalbert and Bjorn Bergman hold a tomato tasting on Bruce’s organic farm for WEDC Secretary Missy Hughes and Deputy Secretary Sam Rikkers.

Building on a strong agricultural legacy, Wisconsin has become a hotspot for startups in the agricultural technology sector. The state offers support for young companies, facilitating their growth so their innovative technologies can reach the market and scale up faster.

One of these supports is the Qualified New Business Venture (QNBV) Program, which helps startups attract investment by offering tax credits to those who invest in QNBV-certified companies.

Wisconsin-based companies in the ag tech space that are benefiting from QNBV certification include:

Isomark, whose software aims to limit the spread of infection among livestock

Agrograph, whose technology allows using satellite images to inform loan amounts extended to farms

Field Prophet, which developed technology to optimize chemical use by analyzing weather patterns and environmental conditions

SeedLinked, which connects small growers to one another to share information about seed performance in different locations

