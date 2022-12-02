Go Get Your You Foundation has joined NVBDC Military & Veteran Organization (MVO) Task Force
Go Get Your You Foundation, provides hands on consultation and helping veterans establish their various needs, is teaming with NVBDC MVO Task Force
I am looking forward to building professional relationships to accomplish my team’s mission… Veterans and their families.”DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Veterans Business Development Council (NVBDC) welcomes Go Get Your You Foundation to NVBDC’s Military & Veteran Organization (MVO) Task Force.
— Chef, Margaret Harriott, Director, Grant Writer.
Go Get Your You Foundation emerged out of a pursuit to inspire and support the community, and a desire for actions to speak louder than words. Dealing with the challenges of today requires problem-solvers who bring different perspectives and are willing to take risks and go the extra mile for veterans and their families.
Established in 2019, Go Get Your You Foundation is an organization driven by the ability to create new resources to assist the community, bold actions, and a strong foundation of support.
Sometimes all it takes to change the world is a little support. The core of their efforts is to bring fresh ideas and passion to the range of activities they are involved in for their clients. Through all their endeavors they hope to display the conviction behind their belief that their clients should never have to ask for anything.
Their Mission
To aide and assist minority women, single parents, dependents and at risk homeless and their families and small business owners targeting, but not limited to Veterans; with resources, support through client-based tools and by partnering with local businesses and organizations to fulfill their mission. All their efforts are through outreach events within their communities.
Go Get Your You Foundation establishes situational needs, provides hands on program-based consultation, education and support from start to finish. They raise awareness about their efforts and programs through community outreach events, fundraisers, small business local support as well as youth programs.
NVBDC’s Military & Veteran Organization (MVO) Task Force
NVBDC’s MVO Task Force enables NVBDC to collaborate resources with task force partners to increase awareness and join together to establish a respected position in the industry supporting Veteran Business success.
“We work with Military and Veteran Service Organizations to identify Veteran business owner members and provide them with information about NVBDC and the importance of certification. At the same time, we are creating reciprocal business relationships that will enhance our values and directives as a Veteran business support agency—creating a win-win opportunity,” commented U.S. Army Lt. Col. (retired) Kathy Poynton, Military & Veteran Organization Task Force Director.
National Veteran Business Development Council NVBDC
“NVBDC is the original Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all size businesses, ensuring that valid documentation exists of a Veterans status, ownership, and operational control,” said Keith King, Founder & CEO.
To learn more about the certification process, visit www.nvbdc.org
or call 888-CERTIFIED.
To learn more about Go Get Your You Foundation visit their website at https://www.getyouru.org/
To learn more about the Military & Veteran Organization Task Force, visit their website nvbdctaskforce.org
