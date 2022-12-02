Sunwing helps London residents escape the snow this winter with direct flights to the tropics

Customers can take advantage of great deals on holiday departures to Cancun, Varadero and Punta Cana

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The time has come for customers residing in London, Ontario to take a break from the snow belt and head for paradise this winter season. Starting this December, residents can do more, explore more and celebrate more on the world-famous shores of Mexico, Cuba and the Dominican Republic’s most popular vacation destinations with direct weekly flights to Cancun, Varadero and Punta Cana until April 2023.



“London residents can enjoy the gift of travel this holiday and winter season as we bring back three weekly flights to some of our most-travelled destinations down south,” said Andrew Dawson, President of Tour Operations for Sunwing. “It’s important to us that our London customers have convenient access to the vacation spots they love and the experiences in destination they crave, and with great deals on both last-minute and future getaways plus the largest assortment of hotels than any tour operator in Canada, we’re thrilled to continue making their vacation dreams come true this winter, starting at their local airport.”

“We are very excited to welcome Sunwing back to London International Airport this winter with amazing travel options to Mexico, the Dominican Republic and Cuba,” said Scott McFadzean, President and CEO of London International Airport. “Our customers can take advantage of a stress-free travel experience by flying out of London International Airport with Sunwing for their next getaway.”

The flight schedule for London will be as follows:

Destination Peak Frequency From To Cancun 1x weekly 15-Dec-2022 06-Apr-2023 Punta Cana 1x weekly 14-Dec-2022 12-Apr-2023 Varadero 1x weekly 16-Dec-2022 07-Apr-2023

Families have unlimited opportunities to do more when travelling to Cancun this winter, starting at Dreams Natura Resort and Spa by AMR Collection, one of the many all inclusive resorts they can call home. Nestled in the Mayan jungle, guests of every age will have a blast together at the infinity pool with water slide, floating down the lazy river or zooming along the Rollglider aerial ride, a rollercoaster-zipline mash up. Plus, this resort is a Sunwing favourite with one of the best resort spas in the tropics inspired by Riviera Maya’s natural cenotes.

One of the best all inclusive resorts in the Dominican Republic, customers looking to explore more of their surroundings this winter will love Riu Palace Punta Cana. Between RIU Hotels & Resorts’ signature world-class service, international dining and ocean adventures including windsurfing, kayaking and snorkelling, vacationers can discover what’s near and far, right from the comfort of their resort. Plus, guests can explore more of RIU in Punta Cana with complete access to Riu Bambu and Riu Naiboa, and a wide range of excursions with Sunwing Experiences designed for every interest.

Varadero is primed for last-minute getaways with plenty of great deals on sought-after hotels to celebrate those special occasions in paradise, whether planned or spontaneous. The 2022 Travellers’ Choice award-winning Grand Memories Varadero is a beachfront oasis for families and friends, with plenty of entertainment and relaxation to offer, from supervised activities at the Kids Club to sprawling pools, non-motorized water sports, à la carte dining and late-night music at the on-site Cuban bar.

With comprehensive insurance options* plus great deals on holiday departures to each sought-after destination, whether jetting off last minute or planning ahead for that perfect spring break getaway, London residents can get where they need to go at the right price and with more peace of mind with Sunwing.

*Terms and conditions apply.

