Corey Stapleton & The Pretty Pirates Release Second Album 'Anchors Aweigh'

Country music artist Corey Stapleton harmonizes politics and Nashville music with his second album of 2022

/EIN News/ -- BILLINGS, Mont., Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corey Stapleton & The Pretty Pirates continue their busy year, following up the critically acclaimed debut album 'Seachange' with another smashing country rock album, 'Anchors Aweigh'.

Recorded at OmniSound Studios in Nashville, TN, the Montana artist and current presidential candidate blends his country recordings with a nostalgic 80s rock sound, including a smashing cover of "Somebody's Baby" first recorded 40 years ago by Jackson Browne. The 12-song album features Stapleton's fearless songwriting and vocals with a dynamic range of songs including 'I Believed You Then', 'Anchors Aweigh' and 'Summer in Montana'.

Stapleton stunned the Montana political scene last year when the 55-year-old politician released "Western Son", a somewhat biographical song contemplating America's potential by merging music and statesmanship. The U.S. Naval Academy graduate and former Montana Secretary of State has launched his campaign for the Republican nomination for U.S. President in 2024.

'Anchors Aweigh' by Corey Stapleton & The Pretty Pirates is available on all streaming platforms.

