Rising Exchange FixedFloat Adds New Coins: Avalanche (AVAX), Solana (SOL)

/EIN News/ -- Victoria, Seychelles, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The up-and-coming digital asset exchange FixedFloat has announced that it has added new coins such as Avalanche (AVAX) and Solana (SOL) to its repertoire. The FixedFloat team declares that the platform has added the new coins as it broadens its operations.

Committed to providing flexible solutions tailored to users’ wants and needs, FixedFloat boasts fast processing, robust designs, and dedicated customer support teams. “You choose whether fixed or floating exchange rates fit your strategy,” state representatives of the FixedFloat team, “Pick the right strategy and make favorable trades. No sign-ups, no hassle.”

The exchange offers optional registration and “No Know Your Customer (KYC)” feature to provide users with a trouble-less cryptocurrency trading experience. Not requiring KYCs has boosted FixedFloat’s position among newcomers in the crypto industry. Additionally, this feature has helped the exchange stand out from the crowd and rise above competitors.

Besides, the exchange also possesses the lowest and best rates in the crypto market at $1, regardless if the exchange rate is fixed or float. Besides this, the platform is also not custodial. This means that the exchange does not store user coins; it is an added feature to enhance security as there are no intermediaries. Additionally, the exchange sends funds to users from hot wallets.

Launched in 2018, this rising crypto project also supports the lightning network. The exchange not only has numerous cryptocurrencies at the moment but as seen through this new announcement, is also actively adding more supported currencies and trading pairs. Another vital feature of the platform is that it supports cross-platform functionality.

Interestingly, FixedFloat has also kickstarted its own affiliate program, wherein investors can promote the exchange and earn rewards for their marketing efforts. Speaking about their strides in the market, the FixedFloat team says:

“We are long-term players with a vision and want to become your reliable and trusted partners in the world of digital assets. Our mission is to simplify the process of exchange through practical and scalable solutions that make the crypto economy work for you.”

Interested users can visit the FixedFloat website for more information.

