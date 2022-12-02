SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES TO PARTICIPATE IN THE SIDOTI DECEMBER VIRTUAL INVESTOR CONFERENCE

/EIN News/ -- SEMINOLE, Fla., Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGC) today announced that Michael Benstock, Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Demott, Chief Operating Officer, and Michael Koempel, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Sidoti December Virtual Investor Conference on Thursday, December 8, 2022. Management will participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The webcast will be available on the investor relations presentations page of the company's website at https://ir.superiorgroupofcompanies.com/presentations. Management will also host virtual one-on-one and small group meetings throughout the day.



About Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC):

Superior Group of Companies™, established in 1920, is a combination of companies that help our customers unlock the power of their brands by creating extraordinary brand engagement experiences for their employees and customers. SGC’s commitment to service, technology, quality and value-added benefits, as well as our financial strength and resources, provides unparalleled support for our customers’ diverse needs while embracing a “Customer 1st, Every Time!” philosophy and culture in all of our business segments. Visit www.superiorgroupofcompanies.com for more information.

Contact: Investor Relations investors@superiorgroupofcompanies.com