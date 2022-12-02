This New American Made Product Is Designed to Make Inking Easy for Crafters

Altenew's Fresh Dye Inks are easily stackable and storable, making them a convenient choice for crafters. This new collection of inks is aptly named the "Trailblazing" Ink Collection. The beautiful inks in this collection can be used for card making and scrapbooking alike.

These round dye ink pads by Altenew solve all the problems crafters have with storing their inks.

[Trailblazing] has a dual meaning since the color families make me think of a hiking trail. But it is also trailblazing since the round containers are innovative and not seen anywhere else.” — Jennifer Rzasa, Altenew Co-Founder and VP of Product Development

SYRACUSE, NEW YORK, US, December 2, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The long-awaited Trailblazing Fresh Dye Inks are finally out in the Altenew shop. Paper crafting company Altenew is always innovating and trying new ways to bring ease to paper crafters and help them be creative. The round ink pads are the latest in the company’s line of products designed for convenience. They first demonstrated these products to crafters in the industry in April at the annual NAMTA Creativation show in Orlando, Florida. Crafters were able to test out the product samples and experiment with different stamps and colors.One of the key traits that crafters love about these new inks is their stackability. Paper crafters especially need lots of ink colors in their collection, but when it comes to storage, that’s where they have a problem. These new inks assist with this phenomenon with easily stackable bases.These water-based inks are fast-drying, re-fillable, and made in the USA. The twist and open feature with the screw-on lid helps prevent accidental ink stains while crafting. These inks are so easy to open they can even be opened with one hand. Furthermore, the ergonomic design with the raised pad brings ease to crafters, as it is easy to hold and use to apply ink to paper surfaces. The fast-drying function of the inks reduces the risk of smudging.These inks are preferred for a number of crafting techniques, notably stamping designs with multiple layers, stamping large solid designs, ink blending, watercoloring, and coloring with dry media, such as coloring pencils.Jennifer Rzasa, Altenew Co-Founder and Vice President of the Product Development Team, shared the significance behind the name of this ink collection. "[Trailblazing] has a dual meaning since the color families ( Blue Mountains , Frosted Foliage, Woodland Escape) make me think of a hiking trail. But it is also trailblazing since the round containers are innovative and not seen anywhere else."Crafters are excited to see how Altenew continues to be a trailblazer in the paper crafting industry through new innovations and creative products.Established in April 2014, Altenew strives to bring elegant, natural, and versatile designs to paper crafting products. Altenew knows that the personal, delicate touches of a handmade card or scrapbook page can bring joy to the most important people in your life, and it is proud to create products that help inspire creative projects and one-of-a-kind handmade creations. ﻿

