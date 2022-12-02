SeaStar Medical Bolsters Operational Expertise with Appointment of Thomas R. Mullen as Vice President of Operations and Product Development

DENVER, COLORADO, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation ICU, ("SeaStar Medical" or the "Company"), a medical technology company developing proprietary solutions to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs, today announced the appointment of Thomas R. Mullen as Vice President of Operations and Product Development. Mr. Mullen is a proven medical device professional with 30 years of experience leading business operations, manufacturing, engineering, product development and regulatory remediation.



"SeaStar Medical has continued to evolve and remains on a trajectory of growth including near-term potential for commercialization. As we continue our preparations for success in treating both acute and chronic illnesses through advanced product offerings, we believe Tom's extensive experience and expertise will be invaluable. We have had the pleasure of working with Tom since 2020 and during that time he has, among other things, ensured that our business objectives and agency regulations were met. As we continue to progress, we are pleased to welcome him as VP, Operations and Product Development, and look forward to continuing to leverage the leadership and skills he has amassed over the course of his career," commented Eric Schlorff, Chief Executive Officer of SeaStar Medical.

Since 1993, Mr. Mullen has led Mullen Business Development, a manufacturing, engineering and operations consulting firm. Since its founding, he has served as a consultant to several medical device organizations from startup to Fortune 500 to establish and execute strategies, budgets and plans, as well as develop products, processes and operational systems. Mr. Mullen has served as a consultant to SeaStar Medical since 2020, during which time he oversaw contract manufacturing activities, assisted with agency submissions and provided remediation of compliance documentation. During his consulting career, Mr. Mullen has managed the relocation of multiple manufacturing lines from the U.S. to Mexico, completed successful external ISO and FDA audits, and has written and sourced compliance documentation for product development and design control. Prior to his consultancy with SeaStar Medical, he oversaw the manufacturing, engineering, and project management for an implantable tissue heart patch, qualification of aseptic processing, biocompatibility analyses, and sterilization validation for new products.

Additional career highlights include Managing Partner at 2MB2 Ventures, Director of Operations at WalkMed Infusion, Director of Manufacturing Engineering at Colorado MedTech, Principal Engineer/Project Manager at Medtronic Perfusion Systems, Business Development and Finance Acquisition at Standard Infusion, and several positions held at COBE Cardiovascular including District Sales Manager, Senior Production Manager and Senior Manufacturing Engineer.

Mr. Mullen added, "This is an exciting time for SeaStar Medical. Having worked with the team over the past few years, I believe SeaStar Medical has a proprietary solution with a potential life-saving therapy for critically and chronically ill patients. I am proud to be a part of the efforts to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs and look forward to working more closely with the team and positioning the Company for potential commercialization."

As VP, Operations and Product Development, Mr. Mullen will oversee the development and advancement of the Company's Selective Cytopheretic Device (SCD), a patented cell-directed extracorporeal therapy that works with continuous kidney replacement therapy (CKRT) systems to selectively target and reduce the inflammatory effects of activated neutrophils while transitioning pro-inflammatory monocytes to promote reparative processes. The SCD is currently being evaluated by the FDA for a Humanitarian Device Exemption (HDE) marketing approval for use in children (>20 kgs) with acute kidney injury (AKI). The Company expects the FDA to complete a substantive review of its HDE application during the first quarter of 2023, with a potential commercial launch expected in the second quarter of 2023.

About SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation

Denver-based SeaStar Medical ICU is a medical technology company that is focusing on redefining how extracorporeal therapies may reduce the consequences of excessive inflammation on vital organs. SeaStar Medical's novel technologies rely on science and innovation to provide life-saving solutions to critically ill patients. It is developing and commercializing extracorporeal therapies that target the effector cells that drive systemic inflammation, causing direct tissue damage and secreting a range of pro-inflammatory cytokines that initiate and propagate imbalanced immune responses. For more information visit www.seastarmedical.com or visit us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

