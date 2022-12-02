Submit Release
Intesa Sanpaolo: fourth Energy Report presented at EU Parliament

/EIN News/ -- BRUSSELS, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The fourth 'MED & Italian Energy Report' was presented yesterday, December 1, at the European Parliament. This year's report is entitled 'Alternative fuels: a strategic option for the Euro-Mediterranean area?' and is the result of a joint effort by SRM (a research centre linked to the Intesa Sanpaolo Group) and the ESL@Energy Center of the Politecnico di Torino, in collaboration with the Matching Energies Foundation. The event was sponsored by MEPs Tiziana Beghin, Patrizia Toia and Marco Zanni, and was organised with the help of Intesa Sanpaolo's European Regulatory and Public Affairs Office based in Brussels. The report, in line with previous issues, aims to assess and understand the current energy situation and future prospects in the Mediterranean region, focusing this year on alternative fuels (both biofuels and synthetics), which fit well with a circular economy approach and could be instrumental in supporting decarbonisation, particularly in maritime transport. As a matter of fact, alternative fuels could play a significant role in accompanying the 'green' transition process and supporting a decrease in energy dependence, while also strengthening Euro-Mediterranean integration.

After introductory speeches by the three MEPs and the Head of European Regulatory and Public Affairs at Intesa Sanpaolo, Francesca Passamonti, the 2022 Report was presented by Massimo Deandreis, General Manager of SRM, and Ettore Bompard, Director of the ESL@ Energy Center, Politecnico di Torino. The report findings were discussed among the speakers: representatives of Italian and European institutions, international trade associations, the energy industry and energy-related infrastructures. The Chairman of Compagnia di San Paolo and ACRI, Francesco Profumo, gave the closing remarks.

