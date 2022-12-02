Submit Release
Celldex Therapeutics Announces Multiple Upcoming Presentations of Barzolvolimab Data at GA²LEN Global Urticaria Forum (GUF) 2022

/EIN News/ -- - Includes oral presentation for 1.5 mg/kg cold urticaria cohort -

- Company to host webcast conference call on Tuesday, December 6 at 8:00 am ET -

HAMPTON, N.J., Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) announced today that multiple presentations from the barzolvolimab development program will be presented at the 6th GA2LEN Global Urticaria Forum (GUF) being held December 7-8 in Berlin, Germany. Abstracts will be available on the meeting website on December 6th.

Presentations at GUF 2022 are outlined below and include new data from both the Phase 1b 1.5 mg/kg cohort conducted in cold urticaria and long term follow data from the Phase 1b 3.0 mg/kg cohorts conducted in cold urticaria and symptomatic dermographism. The chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) and wound healing presentations are Encore presentations and do not include new data.

WEDNESDAY, December 7, 2022

  • Oral: “Cold urticaria patients achieve complete response with 1.5 mg/kg barzolvolimab” - Session III: Urticaria treatments and predictors of response | 18:07-18:16 CET

THURSDAY, December 8, 2022

  • Poster: “Barzolvolimab-induced response and mast cell suppression are durable and linked” | 10:00 to 11:10 CET
  • ENCORE Oral: “Multi-dosed barzolvolimab is effective in chronic spontaneous urticaria” - Session IV: Treatment of urticaria | 09:05-09:14 CET
  • ENCORE Poster: Mast cell reduction does not impair human cutaneous wound healing

Webcast and Conference Call
The Company will host a conference call/webcast to discuss the data at 8:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, December 6. The event will be webcast live and can be accessed by going to the "Events & Presentations" page under the "Investors & Media” section of the Celldex Therapeutics website at www.celldex.com.

About Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.
Celldex is a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing monoclonal and bispecific antibodies that address devastating diseases for which available treatments are inadequate. Our pipeline includes antibody-based therapeutics which have the ability to engage the human immune system and/or directly affect critical pathways to improve the lives of patients with inflammatory diseases and many forms of cancer. Visit www.celldex.com.

Company Contact
Sarah Cavanaugh
Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs & Administration
(508) 864-8337
scavanaugh@celldex.com

Patrick Till
Meru Advisors
(484) 788-8560
ptill@meru.com


