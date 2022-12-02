Sports Bras Market is expected to reach USD 103.56 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 11.4% : GreyViews

Global Sports Bras Market Size by Padding (Padded and Non-padded), Cup (Seamed and Seamless), Fabric (Natural, Synthetic, and Blended), Price (Low, Medium, and High), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2029.

The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the Sports Bras market is operating currently and is predicted to expand in the near future. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the Sports Bras market is present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the padding, cup, fabric, price, distribution channel, and others. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global Sports Bras market are HANESBRANDS INC., L Brands, Inc., Phillips-Van Heusen Corporation, Nike, Inc., shop4reebok.com, Adidas AG, Puma SE, LORNA JANE, Decathlon, Triumph International Corp., and others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide Sports Bras market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures. Among these, Adidas AG is one of the most significant manufacturers and distributors present in the global Sports Bras market.

Sports Bras are the bras that are specifically designed for exercise and sports. These bras acts as a great support to breasts and prevents them from injury and sagging throughout the various physical activities. They are perfectly suitable for all types of sports/exercises extending from low impact yoga to high impact running. Also, sports bras are sturdier as compared with traditional bras and helps comparatively more in reducing breast movement and alleviating discomfort. Due to such features of sports bras, they are mainly used by sportsperson and people who are involved in yoga and other exercises and sports.

Sports bra offers support for breasts and helps in preventing pain as well as discomfort during exercise. I’m addition, this bra improves posture, keeps chest muscles strong, and reduces bounce. On the other hand, it helps in protection of breast tissue from damage and in several cases, use of sports bra may result in reduced risk of cancer. All of the aforementioned benefits are leading to the upsurge in adoption of sports bra among modern women population of all ages across the globe. This has significantly driven growth of the global market.

Scope of Sports Bras Market Report

Report Metric Information Study Period 2021-2029 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2029 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered Padding, cup, fabric, price, distribution channel, and Regions. Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle-East and Africa Major Players HANESBRANDS INC., L Brands, Inc., Phillips-Van Heusen Corporation, Nike, Inc., shop4reebok.com,Adidas AG, Puma SE, LORNA JANE, Decathlon, and Triumph International Corp., and Others

Segmentation Analysis

Non-padded bras segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in 2021.

The padding segment includes padded and non-padded. Non-padded bras segment is expected to witness considerable growth rate during the forecast period. The most significant advantage of non-padded sports bra is its versatility as it can be used by women with fuller or lesser breasts for proper bust support. On the other hand, non-padded bras are made with stretchy and moisture-wicking fabric. Such features of non-padded sports bras is fuelling growth of this segment.

Natural segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in 2021.

The fabric segment includes natural, synthetic, and blended. Natural segment is expected to witness higher growth rate during the forecast period. This type of bras are made with naturally-sourced, eco-friendly materials such as organic cotton and organic bamboo. Global sports bra brands are looking for ways to make undergarments more sustainable. This trend has mainly contributed to the growth of natural segment.

Online segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in 2021.

The distribution channel segment includes offline and online. Online segment is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period. This segment comprises of company’s website along with 3rd party e-commerce websites involved in sales of sports bras. Increased internet penetration in various countries and rising dependence of millennials and generation X along with generation Z parents on e-commerce and internet is opportunistic for growth of this segment.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception about the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the Sports Bras include US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa and Saudi Arabia.

North America region has registered highest value for the year 2021 due to increased women population involved in participation in different sports activities. In addition, the region has significant consciousness associated with the difference among sports and normal bras. However, Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period. The number of factors including rising living standards, expanding presence of global market players, and significant rise in disposable income across the countries such as China, India, and Australia has primarily driven growth of the sports bras market.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany Sports Bras market size was valued at USD 4.44 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 10.19 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2022 to 2029.

According to the World Bank collection of development indicators, Germany has the female population of about 50.54% as compared with 49.46% male population.

In addition, the increased competition among market players in this country has led to the rising ad campaigns aimed at increasing sales of sports bras. For instance, February 2022, Adidas, the German sports apparel company introduced a provocative ad campaign to promote its latest line of sports bras. Such as campaigns are projected to fuel growth of the Germany sports bras market.

China

China Sports Bras market size was valued at USD 8.43 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 18.95 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2022 to 2029. Increasingly expanding population and economy of this country has mainly driven growth of the sports bra market. In addition, the market players in this country are introducing sports bras with enhanced quality and reasonable price.

Moreover, there is a significant exposure to Western lifestyle in China which has led to the demand for new styles and patterns in sports bras. This trend is anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

India

India Sports Bras market size was valued at USD 2.22 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 5.33 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2022 to 2029. In India, the female population is seeing huge adoption of sports bras over traditional lingerie bras due to their style and comfortability. Also, rapid urbanization in the country has led to the emerging popularity of sports bras among women population of all ages in the country.

In addition, increased focus on health and fitness among female population in this country is expected to be opportunistic for growth of the market.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all of the industries such as construction, electronics and electrical, manufacturing, oil and gas, automobile, etc. Also, the demand for Sports Bras has decreased during the period owing to the regulations on social distancing and increasing focus on safety and hygiene. In most of the regions, the manufacturing facilities of Sports Bras were closed in the second and third quarters of fiscal year 2020. The major end-users were also temporarily closed during this period and thus the demand for Sports Bras significantly decreased.

However, the pandemic has led to the increased health consciousness among women population, fuelling demand for workout and exercises. This factor is expected to be opportunistic for growth of the global sports bras market.

